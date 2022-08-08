Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Meet the Bruins Brings Joy Ahead of Football Season. Custer Stadium at Bartlesville High School was packed with fans, family and friends as coaches and players were celebrated ahead of the upcoming football season Friday evening. Meet the Bruins offered fans the chance to see the teams from first grade...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Trojans Enter Season with Heavy Hearts
The Caney Valley football enters the 2022 season with heavy hearts. The Trojans mourned the loss of football player Ethan Dodson who tragically passed away over the course of the summer. Caney Valley head football coach Stephen Mitchell says the team plans to honor Ethan’s memory all season long.
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
bartlesvilleradio.com
Smooth Start for BPS First Day of School
Supt. Chuck McCauley tells Bartlesville Radio that the first day of school has gone off without a hitch, so far. McCauley says the new school year is beginning with an increase in the number of students. Enrollment across the district up by about 125 student from the same time as last year.
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
BPS starts the new school year with some changes
The countdown is on. Bixby Public Schools is preparing everything for the new school year on August 16.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Supt. Vincent Talks About Teacher Shortage
A variety of educational agencies across the nation have been lamenting the teacher shortage that seems to be effecting the majority of school districts this year. Oklahoma has suffered from a shortage as well but Superintendent Vince Vincent of Dewey Public Schools says although the shortage is real, it isn't quite as bad for his school district.
The University of Tulsa builds ‘cat condos’ on campus
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) has built semi permanent shelters, dubbed ‘cat condos’, for the cats who live on campus. Mona Chamberlin, a spokeswoman for TU said around 2 dozen cats have been living on the TU campus for at least 10 years. She...
kjrh.com
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter
JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Empty Bowls Set for August 23rd
The Agape Mission is putting on its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Tuesday, August 23rd at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets cost $25 and there will be up to 40 restaurants on hand. Appearing on CAR TALK with Doenges Family of Autos, Executive Director Sherri Smith Empty Bowls Chair Brend...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma voters head to the polls August 23
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma voters are set to vote on several races later this month. August 23 is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election and Special Elections. In addition to state and congressional seats, Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.
YWCA opens south Tulsa location to help serve more immigrants and refugees in community
TULSA, Okla. — The YMCA stands for Young Women’s Christian Association of the United States of America. In 1914, YWCA Tulsa was founded. Today, YWCA has three Tulsa locations. One in midtown, one in east Tulsa, and the newest site is in south Tulsa. In 1921, a north...
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
KFOR
ShapED My Life: Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says teacher helped him and another famous student achieve their goals
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – In this episode of ShapED My Life, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum recalls how one high school speech and debate coach influenced him and actor Bill Hader to pursue their dreams. ‘ShapED My Life’ is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union and the Oklahoma Department of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
STANDFirst Donates Ballistic Shields to School Districts
Scott Walton of the Rogers County Sheriff's office and founder of the non-profit, STANDFirst, was in Bartlesville this week to present ballistic shields to both the Bartlesville and Dewy school districts for use by the School Resource Officers (SRO). The shields offer an added safety measure as school re-opens. Walton...
KTUL
Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
moreclaremore.com
John Melville Bayless: Banker, Builder, and Businessman
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Banker, builder, and businessman, John Melville Bayless came from Cassville, Missouri, and made significant contributions to the “up building” of Claremore, Indian Territory, before Oklahoma statehood in 1907. He most notably built the Sequoyah Hotel which housed his family’s Bank of Claremore and the Windsor Opera House. He planned and began building the Claremore Athletic Club and his family’s home the Belvidere Mansion. Yet these were not the first of his entrepreneurial endeavors.
Dozens stranded in Tulsa after unexpected flight diversion
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
Driver crashes under semi-truck on I-44 in Tulsa
A driver hit a parked semi-truck along I-44 in Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon, wedging their car underneath the truck's trailer.
