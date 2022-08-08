ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sports » Latest News

Meet the Bruins Brings Joy Ahead of Football Season. Custer Stadium at Bartlesville High School was packed with fans, family and friends as coaches and players were celebrated ahead of the upcoming football season Friday evening. Meet the Bruins offered fans the chance to see the teams from first grade...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Trojans Enter Season with Heavy Hearts

The Caney Valley football enters the 2022 season with heavy hearts. The Trojans mourned the loss of football player Ethan Dodson who tragically passed away over the course of the summer. Caney Valley head football coach Stephen Mitchell says the team plans to honor Ethan’s memory all season long.
RAMONA, OK
KLAW 101

Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?

If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Smooth Start for BPS First Day of School

Supt. Chuck McCauley tells Bartlesville Radio that the first day of school has gone off without a hitch, so far. McCauley says the new school year is beginning with an increase in the number of students. Enrollment across the district up by about 125 student from the same time as last year.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bartlesville, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Claremore, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Ponca City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Bartlesville, OK
Education
City
Bartlesville, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Supt. Vincent Talks About Teacher Shortage

A variety of educational agencies across the nation have been lamenting the teacher shortage that seems to be effecting the majority of school districts this year. Oklahoma has suffered from a shortage as well but Superintendent Vince Vincent of Dewey Public Schools says although the shortage is real, it isn't quite as bad for his school district.
DEWEY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Wright
kjrh.com

Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter

JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
JENKS, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Empty Bowls Set for August 23rd

The Agape Mission is putting on its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Tuesday, August 23rd at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets cost $25 and there will be up to 40 restaurants on hand. Appearing on CAR TALK with Doenges Family of Autos, Executive Director Sherri Smith Empty Bowls Chair Brend...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma voters head to the polls August 23

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma voters are set to vote on several races later this month. August 23 is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election and Special Elections. In addition to state and congressional seats, Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Bhs#Kwontv Com
bartlesvilleradio.com

STANDFirst Donates Ballistic Shields to School Districts

Scott Walton of the Rogers County Sheriff's office and founder of the non-profit, STANDFirst, was in Bartlesville this week to present ballistic shields to both the Bartlesville and Dewy school districts for use by the School Resource Officers (SRO). The shields offer an added safety measure as school re-opens. Walton...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KTUL

Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
moreclaremore.com

John Melville Bayless: Banker, Builder, and Businessman

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Banker, builder, and businessman, John Melville Bayless came from Cassville, Missouri, and made significant contributions to the “up building” of Claremore, Indian Territory, before Oklahoma statehood in 1907. He most notably built the Sequoyah Hotel which housed his family’s Bank of Claremore and the Windsor Opera House. He planned and began building the Claremore Athletic Club and his family’s home the Belvidere Mansion. Yet these were not the first of his entrepreneurial endeavors.
CLAREMORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy