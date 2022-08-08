ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunmore, PA

WOLF

Paws in the Park event in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — McDade Park in Scranton went to the dogs --- literally. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter held its 4th annual 'Paws In The Park' on Sunday. The event encouraged people to adopt both dogs and cats from the animal shelter.
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

The 160th Annual Wayne County Fair

HONESDALE, WAYNE CO.(WOLF) — The Wayne County fair is happening this week in Honesdale. This fair is far from new to the community. In fact, this is the 160th anniversary. The organization started in 1862. This year the Wayne County Fair is celebrating a major milestone , its 160th...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Camp Connections at Keystone College

LA PLUME, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — “I think it’s nice for them to have the opportunity to be in a camp where they’re moving and active. It’s so different than being in a school it’s a way that they can learn but still be outside and learning" says Megan Wolfe, Lead Teacher at Camp Connections.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Fire destroys building at Lee Park Little League field

HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Emergency personnel from multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Lee Park Little League field early Thursday morning. Officials with the Hanover Township Fire Department say crews were dispatched to the scene just before 4:30 AM to find the building...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Fatal crash on Route 11 in Edwardsville leaves one man dead

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — An early morning crash left one Plymouth man dead on Thursday. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, 41-year-old Shawn Hudock was riding a bicycle on Route 11 in Edwardsville when he was hit by a vehicle around 12:35 AM. Hudock was pronounced dead...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WOLF

New Technology Helps Hazleton Police

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Over this past weekend, the Hazleton City Police Department was able to catch a stolen car using the license plate reading system. “So what we know is that about seven and 10 crimes are actually committed with a vehicle” says Holly Beilin, Flock Safety.
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

One dead following drive-by shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officials say that 35-year-old Pernell Simmons died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale around 11:30 PM, according...
CARBONDALE, PA
WOLF

Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead

HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Update 8/11/22: Pennsylvania State Police have identified the suspect who died as Jordan Charles Urenovitch, a 23-year-old white male. =====================================================. An officer-involved shooting in Luzerne County left one wanted man dead. Officials said it happened outside of 22nd St Auto Center in Hazle...
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Medication, jewelry, vacuums stolen from Pike Co. home

GREENE TWP, PIKE CO, (WOLF) — Multiple items were stolen from a home in Pike County late last month and State Police are now investigating. According to PSP, a 48-year-old woman reported that her home had been burglarized on July 27th and a variety of different items were stolen.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer involved shooting yesterday. This investigation is still active, pending autopsy results and further interviews. Upon completion by the Troop N Major Case Team, the investigation will be turned over to the Luzerne County...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Schuylkill Co. man arrested on three separate warants

SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A wanted man from Saint Clair was arrested this week on charges of open lewdness involving a minor, fleeing police, and aggravated assault of a parole officer. According to Skook News, 34-year-old Stephen Kubeika was taken into custody by law enforcement on Tuesday.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

