Paws in the Park event in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — McDade Park in Scranton went to the dogs --- literally. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter held its 4th annual 'Paws In The Park' on Sunday. The event encouraged people to adopt both dogs and cats from the animal shelter.
The 160th Annual Wayne County Fair
HONESDALE, WAYNE CO.(WOLF) — The Wayne County fair is happening this week in Honesdale. This fair is far from new to the community. In fact, this is the 160th anniversary. The organization started in 1862. This year the Wayne County Fair is celebrating a major milestone , its 160th...
Camp Connections at Keystone College
LA PLUME, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — “I think it’s nice for them to have the opportunity to be in a camp where they’re moving and active. It’s so different than being in a school it’s a way that they can learn but still be outside and learning" says Megan Wolfe, Lead Teacher at Camp Connections.
Chickens banned at fairs, Carbon Co. presents unique alternative
CARBON CO, (WOLF) — With Poultry and eggs banned at fairs across the state of Pennsylvania, those in Carbon County are getting creative. Members of the local 4-H program have begun supplying replica chickens instead of real ones. On display at the fair were 28 chicken statues for people...
Fire destroys building at Lee Park Little League field
HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Emergency personnel from multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Lee Park Little League field early Thursday morning. Officials with the Hanover Township Fire Department say crews were dispatched to the scene just before 4:30 AM to find the building...
Fatal crash on Route 11 in Edwardsville leaves one man dead
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — An early morning crash left one Plymouth man dead on Thursday. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, 41-year-old Shawn Hudock was riding a bicycle on Route 11 in Edwardsville when he was hit by a vehicle around 12:35 AM. Hudock was pronounced dead...
New Technology Helps Hazleton Police
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Over this past weekend, the Hazleton City Police Department was able to catch a stolen car using the license plate reading system. “So what we know is that about seven and 10 crimes are actually committed with a vehicle” says Holly Beilin, Flock Safety.
One dead following drive-by shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officials say that 35-year-old Pernell Simmons died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale around 11:30 PM, according...
Wheelchair, 'necessity to 5-year-old boy,' stolen from Monroe Co. home
EFFORT, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 5-year-old boy's motorized wheelchair was stolen from his home in Effort, Monroe County on Wednesday and State Police are conducting an investigation into the theft. Officials say the theft occurred sometime between 9:30 AM and 7 PM. The chair is described as being...
Man dies from complications of 3rd-degree burns, said to have been smoking while on oxygen
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Lehigh County Coroner has announced the death of a Scranton man they say suffered from third-degree burns to his body as a result of smoking cigarettes while on oxygen. Officials say that 62-year-old Harry M. Layaou was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 7:50...
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Update 8/11/22: Pennsylvania State Police have identified the suspect who died as Jordan Charles Urenovitch, a 23-year-old white male. =====================================================. An officer-involved shooting in Luzerne County left one wanted man dead. Officials said it happened outside of 22nd St Auto Center in Hazle...
Medication, jewelry, vacuums stolen from Pike Co. home
GREENE TWP, PIKE CO, (WOLF) — Multiple items were stolen from a home in Pike County late last month and State Police are now investigating. According to PSP, a 48-year-old woman reported that her home had been burglarized on July 27th and a variety of different items were stolen.
Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer involved shooting yesterday. This investigation is still active, pending autopsy results and further interviews. Upon completion by the Troop N Major Case Team, the investigation will be turned over to the Luzerne County...
Schuylkill Co. man arrested on three separate warants
SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A wanted man from Saint Clair was arrested this week on charges of open lewdness involving a minor, fleeing police, and aggravated assault of a parole officer. According to Skook News, 34-year-old Stephen Kubeika was taken into custody by law enforcement on Tuesday.
Former Pittston Twp. police officer pleads guilty to possessing, trafficking fentanyl
PITTSTON TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A former Pittston Township police officer pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges of buying and distributing fentanyl throughout Luzerne County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Todd Houghtlin, age 52, of Duryea, admitted on August 2nd that he had possessed...
Armed robbery leads to serious injuries, two men involved still at large
LANSFORD, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Two men are wanted by the Lansford Police Department for allegedly committing an armed robbery on August 4th. Officials say Aydel Batista and Xavier Olivero committed an armed robbery in the 200 block of West Abbott Street in Lansford last Thursday around 10:30 PM.
