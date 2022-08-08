ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: The right to be 'let alone': Could Georgia's privacy law be used vs. abortion ban?

Guest host: Kevin Riley, @AJCEditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Professor Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, Georgia State University. Professor Anthony Michael Kreis, @AnthonyMKreis, Georgia State University. Professor Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, Emory University School of Law. Professor Emeritus James C. Cobb, former Southern history professor, University of Georgia. The breakdown. 1. A walk-through...
allongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Medicaid Fraud Division Secures $650,000 Settlement with Atlanta Behavioral Medicine

Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Atlanta Behavioral Medicine, Inc., an Atlanta-based psychotherapy services provider, has agreed to pay $650,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Georgia Medicaid for therapy services that never occurred. “Our Medicaid Fraud Division works diligently to uphold the integrity of Georgia’s Medicaid program...
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA - Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for her campaign. Abrams will isolate until she tests negative. Abrams, on Monday night, delivered an economic address in Atlanta for a crowd of entrepreneurs and political leaders. She tested negative for COVID-19 before...
valdostatoday.com

Georgia joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

ATLANTA – Georgia has joined a nationwide investigation to take legal action against illegal robocalls. Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
wfxl.com

Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia

Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
CBS 46

Burt Reynolds, ‘Deliverance’ put Georgia on the film industry’s map

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It all began with a movie about a peaceful little whitewater rafting trip among best buds in north Georgia’s scenic mountains. One of the first films made in Georgia, “Deliverance” was based on writer James Dickey’s debut novel of the same name. Released in 1972 and starring Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty, Ronny Cox and Jon Voight, it was filmed in northeast Georgia communities of Clayton and Rabun County, and became a huge commercial success.
WXIA 11 Alive

Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service

A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
