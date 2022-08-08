ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It all began with a movie about a peaceful little whitewater rafting trip among best buds in north Georgia’s scenic mountains. One of the first films made in Georgia, “Deliverance” was based on writer James Dickey’s debut novel of the same name. Released in 1972 and starring Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty, Ronny Cox and Jon Voight, it was filmed in northeast Georgia communities of Clayton and Rabun County, and became a huge commercial success.

