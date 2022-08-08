Read full article on original website
Political Rewind: The right to be 'let alone': Could Georgia's privacy law be used vs. abortion ban?
Guest host: Kevin Riley, @AJCEditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Professor Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, Georgia State University. Professor Anthony Michael Kreis, @AnthonyMKreis, Georgia State University. Professor Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, Emory University School of Law. Professor Emeritus James C. Cobb, former Southern history professor, University of Georgia. The breakdown. 1. A walk-through...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Accused Of Receiving $1 Million From ‘Segregationists’ Schools In New Political Ad
The Democratic Super PAC Progress Action Fund ran an ad titled, “Brian Kemp: Right for Segregationists. Wrong for Georgia.” The post Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Accused Of Receiving $1 Million From ‘Segregationists’ Schools In New Political Ad appeared first on NewsOne.
WXIA 11 Alive
New $250-$500 Georgia refund checks, $500 property tax break proposed by Kemp | What to know
ATLANTA — Seeking to make a splash in his reelection bid against Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp announced dueling proposals to use Georgia's budget surplus to provide a second round of tax refund checks and restore a property tax break that hasn't been activated by the state legislature since 2008.
Democratic governor hopeful Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp disagree on gambling in Georgia
GEORGIA — The debate over gambling in Georgia is emerging as a big issue in the race for Georgia governor. Gov. Brian Kemp says he still opposes gambling in the state, after his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams called to legalize gambling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
wabe.org
Critics of Georgia’s new 'divisive concepts' law say it could cause confusion
As Georgia public schools resume classes, they have new laws to follow this year. One of them, House Bill 1084, bans educators from teaching so-called “divisive concepts.” The law’s critics say the language is vague, which is likely to cause confusion among educators. HB 1084 bans nine...
'Do your job, or get another one' | Civil Rights leaders speak at Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
ATLANTA — A celebration of life service was held Thursday for Brianna Grier, the Georgia woman who died six days after deputies said she fell from a patrol car. Following the ceremony, a rally was held outside the State Capitol. A pink and white casket carried Grier's body. Floral...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia’s Medicaid Fraud Division Secures $650,000 Settlement with Atlanta Behavioral Medicine
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Atlanta Behavioral Medicine, Inc., an Atlanta-based psychotherapy services provider, has agreed to pay $650,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Georgia Medicaid for therapy services that never occurred. “Our Medicaid Fraud Division works diligently to uphold the integrity of Georgia’s Medicaid program...
Georgia’s Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp unfurled the first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging to spend $2 billion on another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who’s best for the state’s economy.
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19
ATLANTA - Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for her campaign. Abrams will isolate until she tests negative. Abrams, on Monday night, delivered an economic address in Atlanta for a crowd of entrepreneurs and political leaders. She tested negative for COVID-19 before...
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman’s patrol car fall
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna...
Sources: Governor proposing another round of rebates for Georgia taxpayers
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is considering proposals for another round of rebates for Georgia state taxpayers, sources told Channel 2 Action News. The same sources told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that the governor is also looking to include a homeowner property tax rebate. Both rebates would be...
Free technical college, pay raises for teacher's highlight Stacey Abrams' economic plan
ATLANTA — UPDATE:. Democrat and governor hopeful Stacey Abrams gave her economic plan Tuesday night in front of business owners at Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta. The small businesses were chosen, as it highlights the businesses, Abrams said she wants to help, should she win the November election. “I’m going...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
ATLANTA – Georgia has joined a nationwide investigation to take legal action against illegal robocalls. Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
wfxl.com
Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia
Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
‘Nobody wants a runoff’: Georgia braces for chance of overtime — again
The polls are close, the Senate hangs in the balance, and Georgia will go to a December runoff if neither Warnock nor Walker gets a majority.
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
Georgia woman whose experiences include being a professional driver and poet celebrates turning 101
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia woman whose remarkable life experiences include being a professional driver and poet is celebrating her 101st birthday. The family of Cornell "Connie" Dansby reached out to 11Alive to share the news of her special occasion. Connie was born in Troup County on...
CBS 46
Burt Reynolds, ‘Deliverance’ put Georgia on the film industry’s map
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It all began with a movie about a peaceful little whitewater rafting trip among best buds in north Georgia’s scenic mountains. One of the first films made in Georgia, “Deliverance” was based on writer James Dickey’s debut novel of the same name. Released in 1972 and starring Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty, Ronny Cox and Jon Voight, it was filmed in northeast Georgia communities of Clayton and Rabun County, and became a huge commercial success.
2 Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted on Racketeering charges in Georgia
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
