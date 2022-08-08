Former Syracuse linebacker Jake Flaherty is predicting at least six wins for SU in 2022, he said on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by SNY.tv. Flaherty, who played at Syracuse from 2005-08, was captain his senior year and appeared in 47 games throughout his career, starting 21 of them. He points to the experience at linebacker as one of the biggest reasons why the Orange will finish at .500 or better this year.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO