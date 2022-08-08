Read full article on original website
Joseph Estrella wants a second family; that’s what Syracuse basketball is
Syracuse basketball fanatics, myself included, will have a long couple of weeks to sweat out before the top-20 prospect and ultra-talented big man Joseph Estrella announces his future collegiate home. The four-star Estrella, a 6-foot-11 power forward/center, recently said via social media that he expects to unveil his college choice...
sujuiceonline.com
A look at Syracuse basketball’s incoming class
Syracuse’s 2022-23 roster will look dramatically different than a year ago. Gone are the Boeheim Brothers, Bourama Sidibe, Frank Anselem, Chaz Owens and Cole Swider. Despite this, there’s optimism heading into this season because of Syracuse’s deepest and most talented freshmen class in years. Here’s a quick...
sujuiceonline.com
Former Syracuse LB predicts bowl game for in 2022
Former Syracuse linebacker Jake Flaherty is predicting at least six wins for SU in 2022, he said on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by SNY.tv. Flaherty, who played at Syracuse from 2005-08, was captain his senior year and appeared in 47 games throughout his career, starting 21 of them. He points to the experience at linebacker as one of the biggest reasons why the Orange will finish at .500 or better this year.
Alyssa Latham Discusses Syracuse Commitment
After an official visit on July 4th weekend and having started communicating in mid-June, Syracuse women’s basketball landed their first recruit for the class of 2023 Sunday night. Forward from Glenwood, Illinois, Alyssa Latham. Latham is ranked 68th out of ESPN’s top 100 for her class and is Head ...
orangefizz.net
JP Estrella Could be the First Domino in the Future of SU Basketball
The Fizz has devoted lots of characters talking about JP Estrella over the last couple of weeks. It’s been written about, talked about on Fizz Five, and tweeted about. But, the class of 2023 can be a bridge class for Syracuse, and build on what was started in 2022.
He’s donating $1 million to renovate team lounge for Syracuse football facility: ‘I don’t want my name on anything’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Not only did former Syracuse football defensive edge David Tate pledge a generous sum to a prominent Syracuse University building project Tuesday, he’s challenging others to do the same. Tate, the founder and CEO of healthcare company Healthgram, committed $1 million to the transformation of...
Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Nottingham girls athletes
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Mount Rushmore of Nottingham female sports has been selected. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best male and female athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Nottingham is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Cicero-North Syracuse and Fayetteville-Manlius.
Syracuse football safety Ja’Had Carter taken to hospital as a precaution following practice injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football program is still waiting to hear about the injury status of safety Ja’Had Carter, who was taken away from practice by ambulance Tuesday morning. “We precautionarily took him to the hospital,” coach Dino Babers said after practice. “He’s got feelings in all...
Great Race Returns to Auburn with Changes
A Civil War cannon will sound off Sunday to mark the return of an Auburn Summer tradition started in 1978. After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Jim Hanley with the race says this year’s edition will have some changes. Hanley adds the race is truly about community.
Who’s the boss now? Ownership of long-time Syracuse ad agency is going to employees
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Eric Mower, who turned his Syracuse-based ad agency into one of the largest independent marketing communications firms in the country, has sold ownership of the company to his employees. The agency said Wednesday that Mower transferred 100% ownership of the company to a newly formed employee stock...
Breeze Airways to add nonstop flights from Syracuse to Florida city
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Breeze Airways is giving travelers another nonstop option to Florida. The airline, which started up last year and entered the Syracuse market this summer, said Wednesday it will launch year-round, nonstop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Tampa International Airport beginning this fall. The weekly service...
waer.org
With I-81 to come down, Syracuse focuses on an equitable redesign
The city is planning for a Syracuse without the elevated I-81 highway, and the infrastructure update is part of a national movement to redesign cities equitably. When I-81 was constructed, it cut through the minority community of Syracuse’s Southside. Other projects across the nation similarly harmed neighborhoods of color. But urban planning consultants for the city of Syracuse say their approach aims to unite communities.
localsyr.com
Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman is out indefinitely with a non-football related medical condition
Wake Forest starting quarterback Sam Hartman will be out indefinitely while he receives treatment for a non-football related medical condition, the school said Wednesday. Hartman sought medical attention following a workout on Tuesday. The results of those tests and the subsequent treatment will keep Hartman sidelined from team activities, the school said.
iheartoswego.com
Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022
Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
MLive.com
Homer football brings back key offensive weapons
The Homer Trojans enter the 2022 season with a 1,000-yard passer and his favorite target back from a 5-5 playoff campaign of a year ago. In 2021 Davey Mohn completed 76 of 151 passes for 1,420 yards and 15 touchdowns (while also rushing 83 times for 437 yards) with 28 of those completions and 470 receiving yards going to Carter Harris.
Top Three In Fulton Speedway Modified Championship Chase Separated By Sixteen Points
FULTON, NY – The fastest, family affordable fun racing in Central NY just became more fun at the Fulton Speedway heading into this Saturday, August 13 presented by Ferris Mowers. With just four-point races left to decide 2022 Track Champions, race teams are checking and rechecking every nut, bolt,...
Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert
Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
This Star From “The Office” Will Be In Syracuse, New York This Friday
I remember the first time I started watching "The Office" was well after the series had ended. I met my now husband who said: "You need to watch this show. It will change your life forever." And I think it's safe to say that's accurate. The show has definitely not...
‘Absolutely unbelievable’ violence leads Syracuse judge to compare city to Wild West
Syracuse, NY — Draquan McDonald was murdered by a random bullet to his back on July 26, 2020. No one can say why the 24-year-old was killed. He just happened to be the fatal victim of 44 bullets sprayed into a North Side crowd of hundreds around 6 p.m. on a warm summer evening. Another woman was struck by gunfire, but survived.
