A look at Syracuse basketball’s incoming class

Syracuse’s 2022-23 roster will look dramatically different than a year ago. Gone are the Boeheim Brothers, Bourama Sidibe, Frank Anselem, Chaz Owens and Cole Swider. Despite this, there’s optimism heading into this season because of Syracuse’s deepest and most talented freshmen class in years. Here’s a quick...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Former Syracuse LB predicts bowl game for in 2022

Former Syracuse linebacker Jake Flaherty is predicting at least six wins for SU in 2022, he said on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by SNY.tv. Flaherty, who played at Syracuse from 2005-08, was captain his senior year and appeared in 47 games throughout his career, starting 21 of them. He points to the experience at linebacker as one of the biggest reasons why the Orange will finish at .500 or better this year.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Alyssa Latham Discusses Syracuse Commitment

After an official visit on July 4th weekend and having started communicating in mid-June, Syracuse women’s basketball landed their first recruit for the class of 2023 Sunday night. Forward from Glenwood, Illinois, Alyssa Latham. Latham is ranked 68th out of ESPN’s top 100 for her class and is Head ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Nottingham girls athletes

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Mount Rushmore of Nottingham female sports has been selected. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best male and female athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Nottingham is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Cicero-North Syracuse and Fayetteville-Manlius.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Great Race Returns to Auburn with Changes

A Civil War cannon will sound off Sunday to mark the return of an Auburn Summer tradition started in 1978. After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Jim Hanley with the race says this year’s edition will have some changes. Hanley adds the race is truly about community.
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Breeze Airways to add nonstop flights from Syracuse to Florida city

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Breeze Airways is giving travelers another nonstop option to Florida. The airline, which started up last year and entered the Syracuse market this summer, said Wednesday it will launch year-round, nonstop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Tampa International Airport beginning this fall. The weekly service...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

With I-81 to come down, Syracuse focuses on an equitable redesign

The city is planning for a Syracuse without the elevated I-81 highway, and the infrastructure update is part of a national movement to redesign cities equitably. When I-81 was constructed, it cut through the minority community of Syracuse’s Southside. Other projects across the nation similarly harmed neighborhoods of color. But urban planning consultants for the city of Syracuse say their approach aims to unite communities.
localsyr.com

Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman is out indefinitely with a non-football related medical condition

Wake Forest starting quarterback Sam Hartman will be out indefinitely while he receives treatment for a non-football related medical condition, the school said Wednesday. Hartman sought medical attention following a workout on Tuesday. The results of those tests and the subsequent treatment will keep Hartman sidelined from team activities, the school said.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
iheartoswego.com

Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022

Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
OSWEGO, NY
MLive.com

Homer football brings back key offensive weapons

The Homer Trojans enter the 2022 season with a 1,000-yard passer and his favorite target back from a 5-5 playoff campaign of a year ago. In 2021 Davey Mohn completed 76 of 151 passes for 1,420 yards and 15 touchdowns (while also rushing 83 times for 437 yards) with 28 of those completions and 470 receiving yards going to Carter Harris.
HOMER, NY

