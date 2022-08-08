ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's a boy! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome their second child

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJJab_0h9X114x00

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together.

A representative for Kardashian told The Times on Monday that the "Kardashians" star and NBA player have a new baby boy. Their son's birth comes less than a month after news broke that the former couple would welcome the child via surrogate .

The newborn, who was conceived in November, will be the sibling of the former couple's 4-year-old daughter, True. The baby marks Thompson's fourth child and Kardashian's second. Thompson also has two other boys, one with Maralee Nichols and another with Jordan Craig.

Kardashian's stepmother, Caitlyn Jenner, congratulated the reality star and Good American co-founder on her new baby.

"I love you so much! You are such a strong woman," Jenner tweeted Friday. "And what an amazing mother!"

Days after news broke last month that Kardashian and Thompson had another child on the way, the latter was seen partying without his ex-girlfriend in Greece. And the internet was not happy about that.

“Tristan Thompson is legitimately one of the most consistent men on planet Earth,” one Twitter user wrote , seemingly referencing the hoops star’s track record with women. “That man won’t change for nothing.”

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship hasn't exactly been drama-free.

The pair first began dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, True, in April 2018. In 2019, it was rumored that Thompson had hooked up with Jordyn Woods, Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner's friend. Kardashian and Thompson then split in 2021 following a report that the basketball player was seen entering a bedroom with three women at a party.

The baby news follows a number of other Kardashian/Jenner headlines of the last week. First, Kylie Jenner came under fire for not wearing sanitary gear when she visited a makeup lab in Milan, Italy. Jenner, the face of Kylie Cosmetics, responded to the backlash noting that "I would never bypass sanitary protocols."

"This is a small personal space [for] creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing," she said on Instagram. "No one is putting customers at risk."

Then, on Friday, news broke that sister Kim Kardashian and actor Pete Davidson had broken off their whirlwind romance after nine months of dating. The Skims founder and "Saturday Night Live" comedian began dating in November 2021, much to Kanye West's dismay, and ended their relationship sometime last week.

E!, which first broke the news of the split, reported that Kardashian and Davidson would remain friends but that they had called this off as their busy schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

