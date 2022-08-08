Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Versailles and Greenville boy’s golf embrace the elements during tournament
PIQUA — Greenville High School and Versailles High School boy’s golf teams persevered in the wet conditions while competing in the Dan Kendig Memorial Tournament on Aug. 10 at Echo Hills Golf Course. The Tigers finished fifth in the event with a team score of 361. The Green...
Daily Advocate
Versailles Boy’s golf places top three at Brookville Invitational
ARCANUM — Versailles High School Boy’s golf finished third at the 34th annual Brookville Invitational on Aug. 11. The boys scored a 341 at Beechwood Golf Course. Carson Heitkamp led the team with an 83. Ethan Dirksen was close behind with an 84. Heitkamp finished eighth in individual scoring. Dirksen was ninth.
Daily Advocate
Schools converge at Stillwater for Lady Tiger Tee event
BRADFORD — The 2022 Versailles Lady Tiger Tee hosted a handful of Darke County teams and more on Aug. 11 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club. The host school finished ahead of all the Darke County schools with a second place finish. The Tigers had a team score of 399 and was seven strokes behind the lead school Ft. Loramie.
Daily Advocate
Darke county girl’s golf teams compete in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG — Three Darke county teams competed in the Miamisburg Invitational on Aug. 9. Greenville finished the highest out of the three, placing ninth with a team score of 408. Senior Kenna Jenkinson led the way with a 73. Senior Lexi Slade was second with a 96. Freshman Sofia...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Girl’s golf wins first conference match of season
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Girl’s golf is 1-0 on the season after defeating Troy High School, 202-215. The Green Wave hosted their first conference match of the season at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Senior Kenna Jenkinson led the way with a 36. Senior Lexi Slade was second with a 48. Both golfers scored better than Troy’s leading golfer, Ashta Patel who shot a 50.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Boy’s Soccer falls to Twin Valley South in scrimmage
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Boy’s soccer team had their second scrimmage of the pre-season on Aug. 10 at Harmon Field. They lost to Twin Valley South 5-0 in 60 minutes of play. Head coach Marshall Combs said while they wanted a better outcome, the team played well...
Daily Advocate
Versailles competes in Ft.Loramie Invitational
MINSTER — Versailles Boy’s golf finished 12th in the Ft. Loramie Invitational at Arrowhead Golf Club. They had a team score of 369. Joe Ruhenkamp, Ethan Dirsken and Noah Covault all shot a 92 in the invitational. Gabe White was just behind them with a 93. Brayden Wagner shot a 94 and Carson Heitkamp had a 99.
Daily Advocate
Ansonia hosts Franklin Monroe for boy’s and girl’s golf match
GREENVILLE — Ansonia Boy’s and Girl’s golf hosted Franklin Monroe at White Springs Golf Club on Aug. 9. The teams competed for nine holes in the wet conditions. The Ansonia boy’s golf team defeated Franklin Monroe 190-206. Owen Locke led his team with a 42. Will Kammer was the only other Tiger to finish under 50 with a 47. Maverick Sanders and Devin McKenna scored a 50 and a 51 respectivley.
Daily Advocate
Edison State student-athletes preparing
PIQUA – The Edison State Community College Athletic Department held its annual Student-Athletes Day on Monday, Aug. 1, at the Piqua Campus. The kick-off event helps prepare student-athletes to participate in the upcoming volleyball, basketball, baseball, and softball seasons. During the event, student-athletes learned tips to be successful at...
Daily Advocate
Darke County Chamber hosts 60th annual golf outing
VERSAILLES – Golfers participated in the 60th Annual Chamber Golf Outing at Stillwater Valley Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 1. “Despite a rain delay in the middle of the morning, golfers had a great time,” commented Chamber Chairman Joel Allread. “We were happy to field 31 teams...
Indiana high school basketball coach arrested on drug charges after state title win
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A high school basketball coach in Indiana has been suspended after he was charged for dealing and possession of cocaine. Mike Renfro was arrested after a traffic stop in Henry County, when a deputy stopped a vehicle for failing to use a turn signal and straddling the lane divider, WTHR reported. Renfro was allegedly driving under the speed limit at the time.
dayton.com
TJ Chumps celebrates 20th anniversary in the Miami Valley
A family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. TJ Chumps, founded by Terry Brill and Jim Dunn in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers...
Daily Advocate
Versailles named Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometown 2022-2023
VERSAILLES — Versailles named in Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023. Versailles is a village located in west central Ohio with a population of 2,700. The Village of Versailles website says “we are small in size, but large in opportunities” and it is the opportunities Versailles provides for “people, pride, and progress” that allowed it to be named this year’s Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023 alongside Athens, Bellefountaine, Kent, and Perrysburg stating these hometowns embody the qualities that make life in Ohio special.
Daily Advocate
Reid Health sponsors Sunshine 5K
GREENVILLE – Reid Health is proud to serve as the lead sponsor of the Sunshine 5K Run/Walk on Sat., Sept. 17, in Greenville City Park. Hosted by the Darke County Foundation, the event will welcome hundreds of participants and raise funds for local non-profit organizations including the Cancer Association of Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation, and Bridges 2 College. Organizations receive $15 for each person registered under their group’s name.
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
dayton.com
Celebrating 75 years: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories of The Pine Club
🍴💚Robert Shepherd of Wilmington said his favorite memory at The Pine Club was eating his first steak after coming home from Vietnam. He said his “go to” meal is a medium rare filet with a great bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon. “(It’s) just a treat we can’t...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
Sidney Daily News
Steer sells for $225,000
COLUMBUS — Ten — yes 10 — new records were set Sunday during the Ohio State Fair’s Sale of Champions. And two of them belong to local youth representing their 4-H clubs. Tears flowed as Ryleigh Egbert, of Botkins, watched her Grand Champion Market Beef sell...
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
Daily Advocate
Brinley joins EverHeartHospice
GREENVILLE – EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Becca Brinley to their care team as an After-Hours LPN. The field of hospice care has always intrigued Brinley. She has worked alongside hospice throughout her nursing career and it always stood out as a special job. Eventually, her cousin began...
