Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence On Anne Heche Crash And Hospitalization
Ellen DeGeneres has spoken publicly following the Anne Heche accident.
Outlander: Author Diana Gabaldon ‘definitely involved’ in prequel series despite prior announcement
The creators of Outlander have confimed that author Diana Gabaldon will have a role in bringing the prequel series to life.The forthcoming show, titled Blood of My Blood, will follow the story of the parents of Outlander protagonist Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan). When news of the series was confirmed earlier this month, Gabaldon – who wrote the books the universe is based on – claimed that no one had asked her to be a consulting producer on the show, despite being listed as one in the announcement.“Well... THIS is interesting,” she began her response on her official...
Edinburgh Fringe: Frankie Boyle says a lot of performers at ‘elitist’ festival are ‘parasites’
Frankie Boyle has said that many of the acts performing at the Edinburgh Fringe are “parasites” as he discussed elitism within the festival.The annual arts festival returned to the Scottish capital this August, with more than 3,000 acts performing.Appearing in the BBC documentary The Fringe, Fame and Me this week, comedian Boyle said that, while the Fringe had produced “a lot of great comedy”, it was a “very middle class thing” and unrepresentative of the larger comedy landscape.“Think of how much more it could be if it was democratised, if you actually had voices from all the different parts...
Kaley Cuoco says she started therapy to deal with her divorce: ‘It was a dark time’
Kaley Cuoco has said she started therapy after going through her divorce from Karl Cook.The actor, who was married to Cook from 2018 to 2021, began to seek professional help when her character on The Flight Attendant also hit rock bottom during season two.“Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time,” the 36-year-old told Variety.“I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A...
