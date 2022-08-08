Frankie Boyle has said that many of the acts performing at the Edinburgh Fringe are “parasites” as he discussed elitism within the festival.The annual arts festival returned to the Scottish capital this August, with more than 3,000 acts performing.Appearing in the BBC documentary The Fringe, Fame and Me this week, comedian Boyle said that, while the Fringe had produced “a lot of great comedy”, it was a “very middle class thing” and unrepresentative of the larger comedy landscape.“Think of how much more it could be if it was democratised, if you actually had voices from all the different parts...

