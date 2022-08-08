Read full article on original website
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
ABC6.com
Reminder: Most Rhode Islanders won’t pay car tax bill this year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A majority of Rhode Island drivers won’t receive a car tax bill. That’s because Gov. Dan McKee eliminated the tax in the state budget earlier this year. McKee signed the budget in June, which include tax relief efforts highlighted by the complete phase...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes three beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down three beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Third Beach in Middletown, Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville, and Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester have unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach...
ecori.org
R.I.’s New Heat Pump Program Offers Incentives to Install Energy-Efficient Systems
Rhode Island recently rolled out a new program to spur the installation of heat pumps. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Hot or cold, Rhode Islanders can’t win when it comes to regulating their homes’ temperature. The state registered its first heat wave of the year last month when temperatures exceeded...
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
This affordable airline says it will bring at least 20 routes to an R.I. airport
Breeze Airways is putting its base of operations in the Ocean State. Breeze Airways, an affordable airline that got its start last year, is expanding its presence at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, bringing more flights and more jobs to the Ocean State’s air transit hub. The airline...
‘This is only the beginning’: RI to begin doling out opioid settlement funds
The settlement funds are the direct result of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha's efforts to hold opioid manufacturers, distributors and consultants accountable "for the role they played in creating and fueling the opioid crisis in the state."
ABC6.com
Rhode Island reaches multi-million dollar settlement with oil and gas companies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Thursday that the state reached a multi-million dollar settlement with three of the nation’s largest refiners of gas. The case was filed back in Sept. 16 accusing Chevron, Irving, and Valero of polluting Rhode Island’s soil and groundwater. The...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Rhode Island names 2 physicians as senior medical officers
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island has named two physicians to serve as senior medical directors: LouAnne Giangreco, MD, and Gonzalo Paz-Soldán, MD. Dr. Giangreco previously served as vice president and chief medical officer at Cayuga Health System in Ithaca, N.Y. and as vice president and chief medical officer of healthcare improvement for Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, according to an Aug. 4 news release.
Help the DEM by reporting wildlife sightings
Have you seen any wild turkeys, deer, reptiles, or amphibians lately? Environmental officials want to hear from you.
fallriverreporter.com
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
WPRI
WaterFire celebrates communities of color
WaterFire Providence announces a full lighting this Saturday, August 13 celebrating Rhode Island’s Communities of Color in partnership with Papitto Opportunity Connection. The lighting will begin shortly after 8:00 PM and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. Food and Artist Markets will open at 6:00 PM. Performances at the Waterplace Place Basin, Steeple Street, and Washington Street Bridge stages will begin at 6:00 PM.
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
McKee signs bills aimed at addressing Rhode Island’s housing crisis
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed two bills Thursday that his office hopes will address Rhode Island’s housing crisis. In June, the governor passed the state budget which set aside $250 million for housing investment, including construction on new affordable housing units for low-income residents. “In...
2 charged with forging signatures for RI teen gov candidate
The two 18-year-olds turned themselves in, according to Jamestown police.
nbcboston.com
Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
Turnto10.com
McKee proposes $3.8M in electricity rate relief for low-income customers
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee on Wednesday announced a proposal to provide electricity rate relief for low-income customers. The proposal comes as Rhode Island Energy requested a winter rate increase to start in the fall. The state's proposal would allocate $3.8 million from the Regional Greenhouse Gas...
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. All 43 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $297,111 over the last 12 months.
31 RI communities schedule marijuana vote
Residents will soon get to vote if dispensaries should be allowed in the city or town where they live.
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
