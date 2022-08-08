ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

nrinow.news

Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria

BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes three beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down three beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Third Beach in Middletown, Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville, and Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester have unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
State
Rhode Island State
WTNH

Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
WATERFORD, CT
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Rhode Island names 2 physicians as senior medical officers

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island has named two physicians to serve as senior medical directors: LouAnne Giangreco, MD, and Gonzalo Paz-Soldán, MD. Dr. Giangreco previously served as vice president and chief medical officer at Cayuga Health System in Ithaca, N.Y. and as vice president and chief medical officer of healthcare improvement for Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, according to an Aug. 4 news release.
HEALTH SERVICES
WPRI

WaterFire celebrates communities of color

WaterFire Providence announces a full lighting this Saturday, August 13 celebrating Rhode Island’s Communities of Color in partnership with Papitto Opportunity Connection. The lighting will begin shortly after 8:00 PM and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. Food and Artist Markets will open at 6:00 PM. Performances at the Waterplace Place Basin, Steeple Street, and Washington Street Bridge stages will begin at 6:00 PM.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

McKee signs bills aimed at addressing Rhode Island’s housing crisis

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed two bills Thursday that his office hopes will address Rhode Island’s housing crisis. In June, the governor passed the state budget which set aside $250 million for housing investment, including construction on new affordable housing units for low-income residents. “In...
nbcboston.com

Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'

A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

McKee proposes $3.8M in electricity rate relief for low-income customers

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee on Wednesday announced a proposal to provide electricity rate relief for low-income customers. The proposal comes as Rhode Island Energy requested a winter rate increase to start in the fall. The state's proposal would allocate $3.8 million from the Regional Greenhouse Gas...
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. All 43 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $297,111 over the last 12 months.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI

