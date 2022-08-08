Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
SF assistant DA slams Brooke Jenkins in resignation letter
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A now-former San Francisco assistant district attorney blasted SF DA Brooke Jenkins in a resignation letter Wednesday, saying the newly-appointed top prosecutor has skewed priorities. “I question our new leader’s priorities when adverse employment decisions are rendered, without explanation, to cement political power prior to an election in disregard to the […]
John Hamasaki declares candidacy in District Attorney race
November’s ballot for San Francisco’s hotly contested District Attorney seat will have one more name on it: John Hamasaki, a criminal defense attorney and former police commissioner. Records show that the outspoken critic of San Francisco policing and, more recently, of interim-District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ first weeks in...
Reports: SF DA Brooke Jenkins paid $100K for consulting on Boudin recall
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed San Francisco District Attorney by Mayor London Breed last month after being the public face of the recall of her predecessor, was paid more than $100,000 to consult a nonprofit formed by a billionaire who helped bankroll the recall effort, multiple media outlets have reported. Jenkins, […]
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins denies $100K payment was for Boudin recall effort
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is facing some ethics questions after it was revealed she took a paid consultant job for a non-profit linked to the effort to recall her predecessor Chesa Boudin.Jenkins was appointed by Mayor London Breed to replace recalled Boudin last month. She previously has said she volunteered to work on the campaign against him after she quit her job as a prosecutor for the DA's office.As was first reported in the San Francisco Standard, a financial disclosure form showed Jenkins was paid at least $100,000 to work for the non-profit organization Neighbors for a Better San Francisco.A billionaire who bankrolled the recall is a member of that organization's board.Jenkins told KPIX 5 she did not receive compensation from the recall campaign itself, releasing a statement that said in part: "My work for the non-profit organization focused on public safety...and other legal work supporting communities ranging from formerly incarcerated women to helping advise the business community on public safety concerns and issues."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
indybay.org
Protesters Brutalized by SF City Employees Announce Federal Civil Suit
Today renowned civil rights lawyer John Burris filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in the case of abortion rights protester Kareim McKnight. McKnight was injected with a sedative by an EMT after she and and another protester demonstrated against the anticipated Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade on June 13.
davisvanguard.org
Appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins Pulls Papers to Run for Office
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed as San Francisco District Attorney after the recall of former DA Chesa Boudin, made it official Monday, announcing she’s running for the office, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. Chronicle reporter Rachel Swan wrote a “giddy crowd greeted San...
48hills.org
Breed’s new Planning Commission nominee has little in the way of a political record
Mayor London Breed has nominated for a crucial Planning Commission seat an economic consultant who works in the East Bay and has, as far as I can tell, no record of engagement or activism on any local planning or land-use issue. In fact, it’s surprising how little information is available...
jweekly.com
San Francisco school board votes to close schools on two Muslim holidays
The San Francisco school board voted Tuesday to recognize two Muslim holidays and close schools and administrative offices on those days beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. Arab activist and community groups, including representatives from San Francisco’s Arab Resource and Organizing Center, celebrated the decision. “This resolution demonstrates that...
RELATED PEOPLE
SF school commissioner accused of racism casts lone vote against Muslim holiday
On Tuesday the San Francisco Board of Education voted to recognize Eid as an official school holiday, but one member of the Board voted no, according to a press release from
SF City Attorney sues notary Leonard Lacayo, alleges fraud … again
After previously being halted from providing legal services to immigrants, Mission District “immigration specialist” Leonard Lacayo is being sued again by the City for continuing to allegedly provide fraudulent legal services. “Leo Lacayo has demonstrated he has zero regard for the law or the immigrant communities he purports...
SFist
In-Fighting Over Affordable Housing at City Hall Escalates With New Lawsuit; Meanwhile Newsom's Office Launches Unprecedented Review of SF Policy
A housing nonprofit aligned with Mayor London Breed, the San Francisco Housing Action Coalition, has now filed suit in what seems to be a last-ditch effort to keep a competing charter amendment about affordable housing off the November ballot. And meanwhile, we learn today that the state Department of Housing and Community Development is launching an unprecedented "housing policy and practice review" with a view toward identifying why SF has such trouble building new housing.
Shamann Walton and the state of race in San Francisco
There, in three words, is a longtime Black San Franciscan’s terse summation of a June 24 incident in which Board President Shamann Walton and a Sheriff’s Department cadet working security at City Hall engaged in an angry, early morning back-and-forth. Walton, displeased at the cadet asking him to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants
Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
indiacurrents.com
Fremont Classical Dancer Named US Presidential Scholar
FREMONT, CA — Reva Srivastava is not your average college bound teen. She has a superpower almost as exciting as Ms. Marvel, perhaps even better. Reva is a Kathak dancer and was recently named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts. “It was like, 6am in the morning,”...
Why California schools are starting later this year
Millions of California youth will have the opportunity to sleep a little more this school year (or, at least, stay up a little later) as Senate Bill 328 goes into effect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops
The San Jose Police Department should expect a mass exodus of officers in the next three years, union leaders said. A survey conducted by The San Jose Police Officers’ Association shows more than 200 officers are planning to resign—with more than 150 wishing to do so in the next 36 months. Among those planning to leave, four out of... The post San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Leslie Griffith, Bay Area TV news fixture of more than 2 decades, dies
Longtime Bay Area TV news anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith has died. She spent more than two decades at KTVU, becoming a fixture on the station’s newscasts.
wibailoutpeople.org
Oakland: USD Physically Attacks Protestors, Fires Teachers, Sign Petition
Last Thursday, August 4, untrained, unlicensed, third-party security providers contracted by OUSD violently assaulted parents and community members at Parker School, injuring at least eleven people and sending four to the ER. Meanwhile, the district has fired at least two educators who are active participants in the fight against school closures, including the Parker Liberation in East Oakland.
SF sheriff's cadet wants review of Supervisor Shamann Walton after alleged verbal attack
A San Francisco sheriff's cadet is asking for a city review of Supervisor Shamann Walton after he says the Board president allegedly threatened him, verbally harassing him with racial slurs while entering the security checkpoint at City Hall.
Comments / 1