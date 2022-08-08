Read full article on original website
nittanysportsnow.com
2-Time State Wrestling Champion Branden Wentzel Commits to Penn State
The defending national champions got a commit from a former state champion. Branden Wentzel, a standout at Montoursville High School who won the state championship as a freshman in 2020 at the 106-pound weight class and and finished runner-up this past spring at 113, has committed to Penn State. Wentzel’s...
4-star Tomarrion Parker makes shocking Penn State football decision amid Alabama, Georgia interest
Penn State football has been very successful on the recruiting trail when it comes to their 2023 class, as they’ve reeled in one of the better marks in the nation from 247 Sports. Well, that class took a hit on Tuesday. 4-star edge rusher Tomarrion Parker announced that he was decommitting from the Nittany Lions, […] The post 4-star Tomarrion Parker makes shocking Penn State football decision amid Alabama, Georgia interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lycoming County man holding piece of sports history
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Sam Verdini of Loyalsock Township is in possession of history. He owns a ticket stub from the 1962 NBA game that was played in Hershey — otherwise known as the game when Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points, the most by a single player in one game.
Delaware hands Pa. Little League champs Hollidaysburg first regional loss
Delaware’s Naamans Little League used a three-run sixth inning Tuesday to topple Pa. champion Hollidaysburg 5-4 during the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament at Bristol, CT. An Alex Dively two-run double in the bottom of the sixth did pull Hollidaysburg within a run. However, Namaans pitcher Josh Stiebel responded by retiring Ty McGough on a pop-up to right, and getting Braden Hatch on strikes, to end it.
Company negotiating with Penn State for campus hotels buys 2 more in Happy Valley
Scholar Hotel Group, founded by a PSU alum, recently purchased two Marriott properties in the State College area.
fox29.com
Little leaguer who comforted Pearland pitcher after he was hit by pitch to attend World Series game
A little leaguer who was at the center of a heartwarming moment will be attending a World Series little league game!. PREVIOUS: Little Leaguer comforts pitcher who hit him in helmet with pitch. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis, who was at the center of that heartwarming moment in Waco when he was...
Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history
Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
echo-pilot.com
Pa. Game Commission receives more elk applications than in 2021
Hunting interest in Pennsylvania’s wild elk has increased since last year. Jeremy Banfield, elk biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said the agency received 104,250 applications for the upcoming lottery of 178 elk tags. The agency received about 5,000 fewer applications for 187 licenses in 2021. “I love it,"...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Penn Highlands Healthcare Welcomes Brockway Drug
DUBOIS, Pa. – Penn Highlands Healthcare continues to grow its pharmacy footprint by welcoming Brockway Drug as its newest pharmacy partner. “We are pleased to offer residents of Brockway and surrounding areas with an expanded continuum of care by integrating Brockway Drug into our health system,” said Penn Highlands Healthcare CEO Steven M. Fontaine. “For 60 years, they have been providing expert pharmaceutical care and related services to the community and we look forward to helping to enrich that relationship.”
Central Pa. city owes the IRS $160K in penalties; ‘it’s an understatement our finances are a mess’
WILLIAMSPORT-The city of Williamsport owes the Internal Revenue Service $160,000 in civil penalties for not submitting certain required tax forms in 2017. That was revealed Tuesday at City Council’s finance committee meeting by Tracey Rash of Government Financial Solutions of Harrisburg. She was brought in to straighten out the...
Historic farm forced to sell dairy cows
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County farm is no longer producing milk after 180 years of farming. Knob Farm located in Grampian Pennsylvania will no longer produce milk commercially for local communities. Earlier this year with the rising rates of inflation the farm was put in a pinch, like many other Americans. However, […]
Boalsburg-based coffee company launches mobile café
BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boalsburg-based coffee company is going mobile with the launch of a mobile coffee shop. Idou Coffee Co. started out roasting coffee in Boalsburg. The company has since expanded to a new offering of a fully-stocked café. “We started out just selling the bags,” Co-Owner Mikala Swanson said. “But now, being […]
Man dead after crashing motorcycle on Route 350 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A man riding a motorcycle on Route 350 in Centre County died after a crash Wednesday evening. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported Shawn Martin, 46, of West Decatur died from blunt force trauma to the head after his motorcycle left the roadway. Sayers said Martin was traveling north on […]
Tractor trailer "stuck" on bridge in Union County
A tractor trailer tried to cross the one-lane bridge on Harbeson Road in Union County Wednesday afternoon and got stuck. This one-lane bridge crossing White Deer Creek has been one of the roads often utilized by local traffic since the closing of the bridge on Old Route 15. The tractor trailer blocked W. Brimmer Avenue for less than an hour.
Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly pulling young girl into his apartment
Lewisburg, Pa. — A 7-year-old girl in Lewisburg was visibly shaken after a man at her apartment complex attempted to pull her into his apartment on July 28. Landon Wortece Washington, 28, was charged with a felony of kidnapping after Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to a call from Twin Oak Apartments at 735 Buffalo Road. Police say that when they arrived Washington was standing on the balcony of his...
