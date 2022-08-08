ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

2-Time State Wrestling Champion Branden Wentzel Commits to Penn State

The defending national champions got a commit from a former state champion. Branden Wentzel, a standout at Montoursville High School who won the state championship as a freshman in 2020 at the 106-pound weight class and and finished runner-up this past spring at 113, has committed to Penn State. Wentzel’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ClutchPoints

4-star Tomarrion Parker makes shocking Penn State football decision amid Alabama, Georgia interest

Penn State football has been very successful on the recruiting trail when it comes to their 2023 class, as they’ve reeled in one of the better marks in the nation from 247 Sports. Well, that class took a hit on Tuesday. 4-star edge rusher Tomarrion Parker announced that he was decommitting from the Nittany Lions, […] The post 4-star Tomarrion Parker makes shocking Penn State football decision amid Alabama, Georgia interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Delaware hands Pa. Little League champs Hollidaysburg first regional loss

Delaware’s Naamans Little League used a three-run sixth inning Tuesday to topple Pa. champion Hollidaysburg 5-4 during the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament at Bristol, CT. An Alex Dively two-run double in the bottom of the sixth did pull Hollidaysburg within a run. However, Namaans pitcher Josh Stiebel responded by retiring Ty McGough on a pop-up to right, and getting Braden Hatch on strikes, to end it.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State College, PA
Football
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
State
Iowa State
State College, PA
Government
State College, PA
Elections
City
Auburn, PA
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
State
Utah State
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history

Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
MILL HALL, PA
echo-pilot.com

Pa. Game Commission receives more elk applications than in 2021

Hunting interest in Pennsylvania’s wild elk has increased since last year. Jeremy Banfield, elk biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said the agency received 104,250 applications for the upcoming lottery of 178 elk tags. The agency received about 5,000 fewer applications for 187 licenses in 2021. “I love it,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigham Young
Person
Sean Clifford
explorejeffersonpa.com

Penn Highlands Healthcare Welcomes Brockway Drug

DUBOIS, Pa. – Penn Highlands Healthcare continues to grow its pharmacy footprint by welcoming Brockway Drug as its newest pharmacy partner. “We are pleased to offer residents of Brockway and surrounding areas with an expanded continuum of care by integrating Brockway Drug into our health system,” said Penn Highlands Healthcare CEO Steven M. Fontaine. “For 60 years, they have been providing expert pharmaceutical care and related services to the community and we look forward to helping to enrich that relationship.”
BROCKWAY, PA
WTAJ

Historic farm forced to sell dairy cows

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County farm is no longer producing milk after 180 years of farming. Knob Farm located in Grampian Pennsylvania will no longer produce milk commercially for local communities. Earlier this year with the rising rates of inflation the farm was put in a pinch, like many other Americans. However, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Boalsburg-based coffee company launches mobile café

BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boalsburg-based coffee company is going mobile with the launch of a mobile coffee shop. Idou Coffee Co. started out roasting coffee in Boalsburg. The company has since expanded to a new offering of a fully-stocked café. “We started out just selling the bags,” Co-Owner Mikala Swanson said. “But now, being […]
BOALSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Ohio State#Election Local#College Football#American Football#The Nittany Lions#Lsu#Nittany
WTAJ

Man dead after crashing motorcycle on Route 350 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A man riding a motorcycle on Route 350 in Centre County died after a crash Wednesday evening. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported Shawn Martin, 46, of West Decatur died from blunt force trauma to the head after his motorcycle left the roadway. Sayers said Martin was traveling north on […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Tractor trailer "stuck" on bridge in Union County

A tractor trailer tried to cross the one-lane bridge on Harbeson Road in Union County Wednesday afternoon and got stuck. This one-lane bridge crossing White Deer Creek has been one of the roads often utilized by local traffic since the closing of the bridge on Old Route 15. The tractor trailer blocked W. Brimmer Avenue for less than an hour.
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly pulling young girl into his apartment

Lewisburg, Pa. — A 7-year-old girl in Lewisburg was visibly shaken after a man at her apartment complex attempted to pull her into his apartment on July 28. Landon Wortece Washington, 28, was charged with a felony of kidnapping after Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to a call from Twin Oak Apartments at 735 Buffalo Road. Police say that when they arrived Washington was standing on the balcony of his...
LEWISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy