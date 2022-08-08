ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Your Michigan midterm election voting questions answered

We at Michigan Radio have partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions from Michiganders we have been able to answer thus far. Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question...
Private school tax break campaign files initiative signatures

A petition campaign turned in more than half a million signatures Wednesday in an effort to extend tax credits to fund private school scholarships. The initiative would create credits for contributions to savings accounts to help pay for tuition and other costs of attending private schools. Next, state election officials...
Michigan charter schools group sues US education department

A Michigan charter school group is pushing back against new rules from the U.S. Department of Education. In a lawsuit, the Michigan Association of Public School Academies (MAPSA) argues the new criteria would keep charter organizations from receiving grant funding. Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg said there are three main concerns with...
Canoe rental businesses impacted by hexavalent chromium discharge

Huron River canoe rental businesses are feeling the impacts from a recent chemical release. State regulators issued several violation notices to Tribar Technologies this week. It's the company responsible for the release of hexavalent chromium to the Wixom sewage system. The wastewater treatment plant in Wixom drains to the Huron River system.
Stateside: Monday, Aug. 9, 2022

Today on Stateside, we take a closer look at the toxic spill in the Huron River. Then, two bat rehabilitators discuss the legal challenges of caring for wild animals. Later, Interlochen Public Radio gives us a story about the forest carbon market in Northern Michigan. Plus, we pay tribute to Lamont Dozier, a Mowtown legend who died this week at age 81.
