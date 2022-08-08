Read full article on original website
Your Michigan midterm election voting questions answered
We at Michigan Radio have partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions from Michiganders we have been able to answer thus far. Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question...
Alleged kidnap plotters weren't entrapped, prosecutors argue as second trial begins
Federal prosecutors began their second attempt Tuesday at convicting two men they say plotted and trained to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. A previous jury couldn’t reach agreement on the charges against Barry Croft and Adam Fox during a month-long trial that ended in April. Two other men who faced charges in that trial were acquitted.
Private school tax break campaign files initiative signatures
A petition campaign turned in more than half a million signatures Wednesday in an effort to extend tax credits to fund private school scholarships. The initiative would create credits for contributions to savings accounts to help pay for tuition and other costs of attending private schools. Next, state election officials...
Jury seated in retrial for two men accused of planning to kidnap Governor Whitmer
A heavy equipment mechanic. A retiree who had to stop watching local news (“My wife says it makes me angry.”) A first year college student who’d planned to spend the rest of the summer visiting his mom in Mexico. A mom who said her own son was...
Michigan charter schools group sues US education department
A Michigan charter school group is pushing back against new rules from the U.S. Department of Education. In a lawsuit, the Michigan Association of Public School Academies (MAPSA) argues the new criteria would keep charter organizations from receiving grant funding. Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg said there are three main concerns with...
Canoe rental businesses impacted by hexavalent chromium discharge
Huron River canoe rental businesses are feeling the impacts from a recent chemical release. State regulators issued several violation notices to Tribar Technologies this week. It's the company responsible for the release of hexavalent chromium to the Wixom sewage system. The wastewater treatment plant in Wixom drains to the Huron River system.
Study finds skyrocketing number of severely injured car-crash patients have lost care
A follow-up study has found that the number of severely injured car crash survivors in Michigan who've lost medical care has skyrocketed, due to changes to the state's 2019 auto no-fault law. In January, the first phase of a study by the Michigan Public Health Institute found 1,500 severely injured...
Stateside: Monday, Aug. 9, 2022
Today on Stateside, we take a closer look at the toxic spill in the Huron River. Then, two bat rehabilitators discuss the legal challenges of caring for wild animals. Later, Interlochen Public Radio gives us a story about the forest carbon market in Northern Michigan. Plus, we pay tribute to Lamont Dozier, a Mowtown legend who died this week at age 81.
