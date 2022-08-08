ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

A new four-story hotel may be coming to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee will hear a proposal for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. The new project comes from the developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington. The planned hotel is similarly...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New style Leland development in the works

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A new multi-family style development is coming to Brunswick County by the spring of next year. These aren’t average apartment homes, they’re designed to mimic a residential neighborhood. Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, nearly doubling since 2010. To...
LELAND, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M

Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Anchor's away, and now it's back at Waterfront Park

The anchor at the Whittler’s Bench has found a new home after being kept in storage for several months. Fans of the Southport landmark won’t have to go far to see the anchor as its new location is only a few yards aways on the waterfront.
SOUTHPORT, NC
wraltechwire.com

Another brewing success story may be emerging in Wilmington: Ohanafy

WILMINGTON – There’s another newly launched beverage-related Wilmington startup as of this morning, with Ohanafy releasing its flagship product, a brewery management system. The company expects widespread adoption, enough to already be planning to hire at least 20 additional full-time staff members within the next 16 months. “This...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

New housing development rejected in Brunswick County due to flood concerns

BOLIVIA — A proposed housing development will not be coming to Bolivia after concerns were raised during a Brunswick County Planning Board meeting on Monday. A developer submitted plans to the county to build 209 single family homes at the corner of Gilbert and Benton Roads. County staff initially...
WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal

On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Chadbourn Police Approved for Flock System

Chadbourn Police have a new tool for finding stolen cars and suspect vehicles. Council approved an $85,600 contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain 12 license plate reader (LPR) cameras in the town. The cameras cost $40,000 per year, plus a $5,600 installation fee. Interim Chief Ken Elliot explained...
CHADBOURN, NC
WNCT

United Way of Onslow County gives $180,000 to local nonprofits

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County is giving back to local nonprofits in the community. During a special ceremony on Wednesday morning at The Golden Corral in Jacksonville, the organization gave out $180,000 worth of checks to 13 different organizations. Some of those included Onslow Community Outreach, True Justice International and […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island gradually adding elements to help keep people safe in the water

Oak Island, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County town is gradually adding elements to its beach in efforts to help keep people safe in the water. The Town of Oak Island has started displaying 3-foot-wide signage on the Beach Service Unit’s UTV’s to inform beach goers of the risks of what color flag is displayed.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travelingmom.com

16 Best Things to Do in Surf City NC with the Whole Family

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Overwhelmed by planning a summer beach vacation for your large, multigen family? Start by choosing a destination like Surf City, a popular spot just north of Wilmington, North Carolina. There’s plenty to do, for the young and young at heart. You can save money too. Consider multiple beach rentals instead of a supersized and pricey house. Here’s a complete guide for planning your Surf City family beach trip.
SURF CITY, NC

