WECT
A new four-story hotel may be coming to Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee will hear a proposal for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. The new project comes from the developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington. The planned hotel is similarly...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New style Leland development in the works
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A new multi-family style development is coming to Brunswick County by the spring of next year. These aren’t average apartment homes, they’re designed to mimic a residential neighborhood. Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, nearly doubling since 2010. To...
WilmingtonBiz
Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M
Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
The State Port Pilot
Anchor's away, and now it's back at Waterfront Park
The anchor at the Whittler’s Bench has found a new home after being kept in storage for several months. Fans of the Southport landmark won’t have to go far to see the anchor as its new location is only a few yards aways on the waterfront.
wcti12.com
Change in wind direction to send Juniper Road Fire smoke into several coastal communities
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Eastern North Carolina continues to see south-southwesterly breezes Thursday morning, about 7-8 mph along the shore, but that will start to change around lunchtime and impact the areas that will see and smell smoke and particles in the air caused by the fire inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands near Hampstead.
wraltechwire.com
Another brewing success story may be emerging in Wilmington: Ohanafy
WILMINGTON – There’s another newly launched beverage-related Wilmington startup as of this morning, with Ohanafy releasing its flagship product, a brewery management system. The company expects widespread adoption, enough to already be planning to hire at least 20 additional full-time staff members within the next 16 months. “This...
carolinacoastonline.com
New housing development rejected in Brunswick County due to flood concerns
BOLIVIA — A proposed housing development will not be coming to Bolivia after concerns were raised during a Brunswick County Planning Board meeting on Monday. A developer submitted plans to the county to build 209 single family homes at the corner of Gilbert and Benton Roads. County staff initially...
WITN
Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
borderbelt.org
Bikes, buses and bypasses: Columbus County has a new vision for its transportation needs
Mark Bronski wants to ride his bike to work, like he used to before moving to southeastern North Carolina. But it wouldn’t be the safest way to get there. Drivers routinely ignore the 55 mph limit on the winding state highway that travels through the backroads of Columbus County, home to his family and business. There’s also no bike lane.
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff are planning to take part in a rescue training exercise near Riverside Park in Castle Hayne on August 15 and 16. “This is a great opportunity for our team to come together and work in a real-world environment....
whqr.org
Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal
On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
columbuscountynews.com
Chadbourn Police Approved for Flock System
Chadbourn Police have a new tool for finding stolen cars and suspect vehicles. Council approved an $85,600 contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain 12 license plate reader (LPR) cameras in the town. The cameras cost $40,000 per year, plus a $5,600 installation fee. Interim Chief Ken Elliot explained...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews battling growing wildfire in Pender County covering 1,000 acres
LE HILL, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Emergency Management is on the scene of an approximately wildfire located inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands. According to the Town of Holly Ridge, the fire is continuing to grow and is now 1,000+ acres. Pender County EM staff is assisting the...
United Way of Onslow County gives $180,000 to local nonprofits
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County is giving back to local nonprofits in the community. During a special ceremony on Wednesday morning at The Golden Corral in Jacksonville, the organization gave out $180,000 worth of checks to 13 different organizations. Some of those included Onslow Community Outreach, True Justice International and […]
WECT
Brunswick County holding free hazardous waste collection events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - If you live or own property in Brunswick County, you can dispose of several types of hazardous waste for free at waste collection events on the third Thursday of every month. The county writes that the collections will run on August 18 and September 15...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island gradually adding elements to help keep people safe in the water
Oak Island, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County town is gradually adding elements to its beach in efforts to help keep people safe in the water. The Town of Oak Island has started displaying 3-foot-wide signage on the Beach Service Unit’s UTV’s to inform beach goers of the risks of what color flag is displayed.
BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
WECT
Road reopened after closure due to fallen power lines at S Front Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The road has been reopened after a closure due to fallen power lines on South Front Street from Burnett Blvd to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge at around Noon on August 10, per a Wilmington Police Department release. Though the lines themselves were knocked down, the...
foxwilmington.com
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County at U.S. 701 and Peacock Road
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Columbus County Public Utilities has issued a boil water advisory on August 8 for a section of U.S. 701 in Columbus County Water and Sewer District III. “The areas affected include Hwy 701 North from Bill Hooks Road to Peacock Road and on Peacock...
travelingmom.com
16 Best Things to Do in Surf City NC with the Whole Family
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Overwhelmed by planning a summer beach vacation for your large, multigen family? Start by choosing a destination like Surf City, a popular spot just north of Wilmington, North Carolina. There’s plenty to do, for the young and young at heart. You can save money too. Consider multiple beach rentals instead of a supersized and pricey house. Here’s a complete guide for planning your Surf City family beach trip.
