Queens, NY

Teen shot dead, man wounded after driver opens fire at car in Queens

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A teen was shot dead and another man wounded when a motorist opened fire at their car in Queens on Sunday evening, cops said.

Tysheem McDonald, 18, and another man, 24, were inside a white car heading north on 147th Avenue near 231st Street in the Brookville neighborhood around 6:15 p.m. when someone opened fire at them from a gray sedan, authorities said.

McDonald was struck in the chest and taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The older victim was rushed to the same hospital, where he remains in stable condition. He is described as “highly uncooperative” with the investigation, cops said.

Authorities are probing whether the victims exchanged gunfire with the suspect, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, cops said.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, cops said.

The victim was arrested this past May 28 on a grand larceny auto charge, police sources said.

