Read full article on original website
Related
This Is How Long It Takes For A Vitamin B12 Injection To Start Working
For people with a vitamin B12 deficiency, injections can be critical to their energy, health, and managing symptoms. But how long do they take to kick in?
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat
When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You
Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
How long is someone with COVID contagious?
BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life. So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
MedicineNet.com
Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?
When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
Why You Should Never Pop A Sebaceous Cyst At Home
Sebaceous cysts can be unsightly and obnoxious, but even so, you shouldn't try removing them yourself. Discover why you should never pop a cyst at home.
How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People
Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
Warning to anyone who suffers cold sores over ‘risk of deadly disease’
CATCHING a cold sore could increase your risk of developing a debilitating and deadly disease in later life, experts have warned. The unpleasant blister-like spots, which are often caught through kissing, are caused by a virus which lies dormant in the skin forever. For someone who has the virus, the...
Why Have Some People Been Able To Avoid Getting COVID-19?
Despite being directly exposed to COVID-19, some people still haven't tested positive. It turns out, the "Novids" might have something others don't.
A woman's shingles infection developed into flesh-eating bacteria, which left her fighting for her life in an extremely rare case
A woman nearly died of a flesh-eating skin infection that she contracted while ill with shingles. Her diabetes and shingles rash both put her at high risk for coinfection with more dangerous bacteria. The infection destroyed layers of the patient's upper back tissue, which required extensive skin grafting.
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
Is Cranberry Juice Good For Your Kidneys?
According to the Advanced Urology Institute, our kidneys are amazing organs. They filter toxins, waste, and excess water from approximately 200 quarts of blood daily to keep our bodies feeling their best. Considering how much work the kidneys put in for us every day, it's no wonder they may benefit from a boost now and then to ensure optimal function. There are dozens of home remedies out there, and you may have heard that cranberry juice can help with kidney-related issues. But is cranberry juice really good for your kidneys? That depends.
Alzheimer's disease have shown to be 40 percent more likely among older persons who sleep during the daytime
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A study on Alzheimer's and dementia was released by researchers. In the Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, a link between daytime napping and Alzheimer's has been shown.
Health Digest
New York, NY
76K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0