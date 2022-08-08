Officials: Central Illinois day care worker has monkeypox

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Health officials say a central Illinois day care worker has monkeypox but that it has not spread to others at the center.

They say the worker at the unidentified day care in the village of Rantoul is in isolation and doing well. Screening of children, other workers and their close contacts is underway.

Julie Pryde, director of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, says officials hope there are no cases in children, but for all they know, “the employee could have gotten it from a kid.” Illinois Department of Public Health spokeswoman Lauri Sanders says the Rantoul case is Illinois’ first monkeypox case linked to a day care.

