United Way in High Point, partners host money management event for kids
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Many adults say they wish they learned money management in school.
The United Way of Greater High Point, High Point Leap and Truist are hosting the “Smart Money Kids Kickoff” to encourage financial literacy at a young age.
UWGHP President Jane Liebscher joined FOX8 on Monday afternoon to discuss the program.
