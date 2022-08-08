ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way in High Point, partners host money management event for kids

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Many adults say they wish they learned money management in school.

The United Way of Greater High Point, High Point Leap and Truist are hosting the “Smart Money Kids Kickoff” to encourage financial literacy at a young age.

UWGHP President Jane Liebscher joined FOX8 on Monday afternoon to discuss the program.

#Financial Literacy#Money Management#Uwghp
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

