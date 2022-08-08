Photo gallery: La Jolla contest brings 'Lion King' fans into circle of art

Masks from the Broadway San Diego production of Disney's "The Lion King" were on view at select galleries as part of La Jolla's First Friday Art Walk on Aug. 5. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla was feeling the love Aug. 5, when the Village Merchants Association's First Friday Art Walk brought out art lovers and fans of "The Lion King" to roam the streets and view Africa-themed art and masks from the Broadway San Diego production of Disney's beloved musical.

As part of the Art Walk, a "Circle of Life" art contest and expo invited adults (20 and older), teenagers (ages 13-19) and youths (12 and younger) to submit artworks with themes of "The Lion King" film and stage production — the phrase "hakuna matata" ("no worries"), the Circle of Life, family, friendship, wildlife and nature.

In all, the expo included more than 50 entries. A jury of gallerists and community leaders selected the first-, second- and third-place winners in each category, and a fan favorite was chosen for the adult/teen and youth categories.

The first-place winners were Gloria Chadwick (adult), Audie Caban (teen) and Keigo Yoshinaga (youth).

The Art Walk is held from 4 to 7 p.m. the first Friday of each month, featuring local galleries, food, drinks, entertainment and more. To learn about future Art Walks, visit lajollabythesea.com .

— La Jolla Light staff ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .