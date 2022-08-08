ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapoport: 49ers willing to be patient with Jimmy Garoppolo situation

By Alex Espinoza
 3 days ago

The 49ers had an off-day Monday. When they get back to the team facility Tuesday, Jimmy Garoppolo is probably still going to be hanging around.

As the veteran quarterback continues to strengthen his surgically-repaired right shoulder, San Francisco is holding out hope they can find a trade partner this month. If not, the 49ers will likely cut him by the Aug. 30 roster deadline, when teams have to cut down to 53 players.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday, the 49ers will continue to be patient over the coming weeks.

“It sounds like they’re going to hold on to him as long as possible just to see if any trade market develops,” Rapoport said. “Before they eventually, and likely, moving on from him.”

The 30-year-old Garoppolo has been spotted throwing on side fields while the 49ers practice and has been excused from team meetings while both sides await a solution. San Francisco is all in with second-year quarterback Trey Lance, who has been inconsistent against the team's hyped defense in training camp.

Aside from the 49ers’ inability to trade Jimmy G, they have competitive incentives to keep him on the team but not privy to the playbook. Say Garoppolo gets swooped up by an NFC West team, don’t you think they’d pry him for some intel on Kyle Shanahan’s X’s and O’s?

The NFL is appealing a six-game suspension handed to Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns, so we’ll have to see how that situation plays out. For now, there aren’t any obvious suitors for Garoppolo’s services, though he has been linked to the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons in recent months.

“Where is he gonna get traded?” Rapoport said. “The 49ers have been very clear about saying that they plan to trade. Obviously, not gonna be with the team this coming season. My understanding is, right now, there is no clear trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo.”

According to Spotrac , the 49ers can save $25.5 million of cap space by releasing Garoppolo. His $24.2 million base salary would guarantee if he's still on the 53-man roster. For now, it appears the 49ers just have to be patient and see if another team suffers an injury or developmental setback at quarterback and needs Garoppolo.

