thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb decks Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at joint practice
The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint training camp practice on Thursday and the practice featured several fights between Denver’s defense and Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys’ media team streamed the practice, so one of the Broncos’ big hits on defense was caught on film. Denver...
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texan town into a "Jurassic Park"
The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, bought a small ghost town south of Texas in December last year. The town of Mustang is 55 miles south of Texas, in Navarro County, and is located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana. The town, which has a population of just 23, was first listed for sale for $ 4 million in 2017 though Cuban paid less than half that price.
Two-Sport Legend Bo Jackson Covered All Funeral Costs For The Victims Of The Uvalde School Shooting
Talk about a classy move by arguably the greatest athlete to ever play professional sports… two of them. According to CNN, former two-sport star Bo Jackson paid for all funeral expenses for the victims’ families of the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Texas governor Greg...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
KHOU
'I could hardly breathe' | Pearland pitcher reflects on hitting his friend in the head with a pitch
WACO, Texas — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher, who also happened to be his friend, in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final.
Cowboys lose 2 players to injury in practice vs Broncos
Thursday’s much-anticipated joint practice between the Cowboys and Broncos featured plenty of chippiness, a few minor skirmishes, and two Cowboys players who appear to have suffered injury scares. Tight end Ian Bunting took a hard shot while blocking on a punt return. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas...
Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice
Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
fantasypros.com
Brett Maher to sign with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys will reunite with kicker Brett Maher after his Tuesday workout with the team as reported by PFF's Ari Meirov. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Maher will replace rookie Jonathan Garibay who is to be waived after an inconsistent camp so far. Maher spent the first two years of his NFL career on the Cowboys, going 49-for-66 (74.2%) and making the four longest field goals in franchise history. Maher suffered from accuracy problems late in his previous tenure in Dallas leading to his release in December 2019. Maher was on practice squads for the New York Jets, Washington Football Team, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and parts of 2021. Last season he was signed mid-season by New Orleans and made 16-of-18 kicks (88.9%) in eight games. Maher still has to beat out Lirim Hajrullahu in camp but it appears the job will be his to lose.
Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff
In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
Cowboys coach taking personal leave, to miss Denver preseason game
As the Cowboys prepare to head to Denver for a joint practice and preseason contest with the Broncos, word comes down from the organization that they’ll be without one of their coaches. Joe Whitt Jr., the team’s secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator, is “addressing a private health...
AthlonSports.com
Report: Cowboys Cut Rookie Kicker, Sign Veteran Kicker
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear they're still looking for a reliable kicker for the 2022 season. Hopefully their latest signing helps them out a bit. This Tuesday afternoon, the Cowboys reportedly cut rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay. In a resulting move, the NFC East franchise is signing veteran Brett Maher.
Attorney urges Goodell to ‘do the right thing’ on Watson
HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer representing two dozen women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault or harassment said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a chance to “do the right thing” now that the league has appealed a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. “Every...
NFL・
NFL Coach of the Year betting guide: Colts' Frank Reich is looking good
Week 1 of the NFL preseason is officially underway, which means you have less and less time to get your future bets in before the regular season starts. Futures bets can still be placed during the season, but the odds can drop rapidly, especially if some of the favorites get off to good starts. That's why you should bet Frank Reich for NFL Coach of the Year right now — especially when the line is at 20-1 via DraftKings.
Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
Cowboys Signing New Kicker: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys have been struggling to find their starting kicker for the 2022 season. According to a new report from Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken, the team is bringing in a new kicker for competition. Dallas signed veteran kicker Brett Maher to compete with Lirim Hajrullahu. "Cowboys are signing kicker...
