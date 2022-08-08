Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim Hemraj
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Cold front bringing rain, storms, and a bit of a chill to Columbus area
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, especially before midnight, low 65. Wednesday: Chance of showers, especially south, high 81. Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storm possible, high 82. Friday: Mainly sunny, cooler, drier, high 78. Saturday: Sunny skies, high 80. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Tuesday Evening,. It has been a mixed bag...
NBC4 Columbus
More showers and storms alongside cooler temperatures
Today: Showers likely, some rumbles with cold front, high 81. Wednesday: Chance of showers, partly cloudy, high 81. It’s another muggy start to the day with more showers and storms on the way. As a cold front moves into the area today, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms....
614now.com
Here’s when Speck Italian Eatery is expecting to open its downtown restaurant
Columbus diners have been waiting for Speck Italian Eatery to open its Downtown Columbus location, and that wait could be coming to an end soon. Earlier today, Speck posted an update to its Instagram account the opening delay, as the eatery was initially anticipating an April 2022 opening at 12 W. Gay St.
Tourist railroad to run special ice cream train on Aug. 19
NELSONVILLE — The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will offer a steam-powered ice cream train Aug. 19 in conjunction with a local concession business. The train will depart the Nelsonville Depot at 6 p.m. and will last about two hours. Rare steam locomotive No. 3 will pull the train. Reservations are highly encouraged. Tickets are $21...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 11-16
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Columbus Beerfest to Kendrick Lamar live at the Schottenstein Center, there’s no shortage of things to do in central Ohio. Americana Night at the Columbus Commons: Aug. 11Music by Angela Perley and Aaron Lee Tasjan, with food trucks and bars.Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Details. 5:30 p.m. All […]
Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
WHIZ
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
High Street, Hilltop among next possible Sheetz sites
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — High Street could be getting its first Sheetz, while the rapidly expanding brand is trying again on a Hilltop site. The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience chain has a pair of projects going before the Columbus Development Commission Thursday evening. The first would be a shop at 3891 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to help clear the shelter, adopt a dog
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center and NBC4i.com teamed up starting in March to profile a dog available for adoption every week. The preview has been popular enough that during the past two weeks, Sheka was adopted the same day she was featured and Rocky was adopted the day […]
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
WTOL-TV
6 cows dead after trailer overturned on west Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six cows are dead after a trailer hauling 30 of them tipped over on the highway in west Columbus on Tuesday night. The ramp from Interstate 70 to I-270 northbound was closed for more than eight hours following a crash that happened just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Sydney Keene-Grimes and Adam Grimes
Sept. 10, 2021 | Call it love at first sight: When Sydney Keene-Grimes and Adam Grimes toured Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove, they knew they’d found The One. “I went home and canceled our other tours, because I know that was it as soon as we walked in,” Sydney says. “The lighting was gorgeous, the greenhouse is a show-stopper, and our coordinator, Corie, was amazing from day one.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Live Music Patios in Columbus
Our readers were asked about all of the best patios in Columbus, and we had to include an option for the best patios for live music. The final results of the top 10 included a lot of options all over the region, but first place went to Land-Grant Brewing, located in the heart of Franklinton.
Franklinton non-profit searching for a new home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With open arms and hearts, Jericho’s Light Club has welcomed the poor and disadvantaged into its doors, offering meals and ministry to those in need. “They feel human, is the first thing that they tell us, they feel loved, they feel welcomed,” said Royal Schultz, administrator for Jericho’s Light Club, which […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Fine Dining Patios in Columbus
Our readers were asked this summer to pick all of the best types of patios in the city, from casual to beer gardens to fine dining. And when it comes to the latter, it’s no surprise to see classic German Village favorite Lindey’s top the list. Since opening in 1981, Lindey’s has remained a perennial favorite for local diners and visitors alike.
One dead, I-270 reopens after crash in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The I-270 southbound collector has reopened on the east side of Columbus after a fatal crash Wednesday. One person was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m. after a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped in traffic on I-270 southbound at East Livingston Avenue, […]
myfox28columbus.com
Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
sciotopost.com
Commercial Point Kicks off First Food Truck Festival this Weekend
Commercial Point – Commerical Point is only a few days away from hosting its first Food Truck festival in the town. The event will bring 10 food trucks that will carry different foods into the town along with live music. The event will take place at 11 Belshazzer road where there will be picnic tables for you to sit and eat. In the sitting area you will be entertained by the Jesse Blankenship band sponsored by Dough boyz pizza of Commerical point.
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
Comments / 0