Newberry picked to win SAC football title; UVA Wise sixth, E&H 11th in polling of coaches

abccolumbia.com
Shane Beamer wants to see two changes made in college football
While the main topics in college football have revolved around NIL deals and the transfer portal, the second-year head coach said there’s two other ideas he has to improve the sport. “We should be able to play another college team in some sort of scrimmage, exhibition preseason game,” Beamer...
WLTX.com
GG Jackson in the Carolina camp, what head coach Lamont Paris has observerd
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been an interesting and exciting five months for new South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris. Hired in late March, Paris spent the first couple of weeks as a one-man operation until he hired his staff. Since then, he has mined the transfer portal for players in an effort to solidify his roster which released an historic boost with the addition of Ridge View star GG Jackson.
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN to air 5-part series on South Carolina football
ESPN announced Wednesday that it will air a 4-part all-access series on the Gamecocks after visiting Columbia, South Carolina. That’s set to debut at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU and is watchable on ESPNU. This will be something to watch as head coach Shane Beamer heads into his...
247Sports
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Paris gives the latest on final scholarship spot
South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris has one more scholarship at his disposal but with just more than a week before classes start, that free ride is likely to go unused – at least for now. If Paris and his staff can’t find the right person, they know what...
WYFF4.com
'I screamed': South Carolina woman reacts to winning big lottery prize
PELZER, S.C. — When an Upstate woman won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery, she couldn’t contain her excitement. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I screamed,” she said. She was alone in her car parked outside the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Rd. in...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands
Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
bookriot.com
South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding
“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimbrell in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
WJCL
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
Students can't bring home less than a 50 in certain schools across the state
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some parents in Lexington-Richland School District 5 discovered a "grading floor" that has sparked mixed feelings district wide. In a Facebook post a mother explained that Crossroads Intermediate School does not give grades lower than a 50 on report cards. This sparked more than 100...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight
BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
Another light earthquake in the Midlands
The latest in a string of midlands earthquakes was detected early Tuesday morning, but this time in a different part of the Columbia area.
WIS-TV
Tractor trailer crash closes Clemson Road intersection
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said they’ve closed an intersection while working on a crash. Crews are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash at the intersection of Clemson Rd and Longtown Rd. First responders said there were no injuries. Notice a spelling or grammar...
WIS-TV
Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this policy will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
