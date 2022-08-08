Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
WOOD
Celebrate & support GR parks tonight
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids is home to so many beautiful parks and green spaces and each year, we get the chance to celebrate and help support them! Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is hosting its 11th Annual Green Gala tonight at Richmond Park and Stacy joins us today to talk about it!
WOOD
Check out a Latin dance class tomorrow night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to learn a new skill or get creative for a date night out, we have a great idea for you! Social Dance Studio is a local, family-owned dance studio that specializes in a variety of different dance instruction classes and tomorrow night, they’re hosting Latin Night at the Grand! Michael joins us to tell us more!
Küsterer Brauhaus opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — German beer and gemütlichkeit are now flowing inside a new beer hall on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Küsterer Brauhaus began its soft opening phase Tuesday, giving staff a week to smooth out operations before the Aug. 16 grand opening. The Munich-style beer hall has been a yearslong labor of love […]
WOOD
Learn about & sample tequila this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people don’t realize that there’s actually a fine art to tequila. This weekend, you have a chance to learn about its history, sample brands and learn about different types of tequila cocktails at the Grand Rapids Tequila Fest. Explore over 35...
WOOD
Celebrate Celtic heritage this weekend in Sparta
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend marks the return of one of West Michigan’s greenest events! It’s the 13th Annual Sparta Celtic Festival taking place in Rogers Park and Balyeat Field on Friday and Saturday. It’s the largest, free entry, family-friendly Celtic Fest and each year, they give back to the community. This year, they’ve teamed up with RUNA to collect new socks to be donated to North Kent Connect to be distributed to those in need in Northern Kent County.
WOOD
Enjoy family-friendly, uplifting live music this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular Unity Christian Music Festival just kicked off last night and runs through Saturday. It’s the ultimate family event – you can sit by the lake, soak up the sun and listen to positive, encouraging music and lyrics. There will be more than two dozen artists performing on the Country Dairy Main Stage including CCM superstars, including We Are Messengers, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.
WOOD
Today’s Top Pick: Grand Rapids Civic Theatre School Of Rock
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Summertime is a great time to spend time together as a family. The top pick for today is the Grand Rapids Civic theatre production of School of Rock. If your kids love to sing and dance this is the production to see. This production will have the entire family ready to Rock n Roll! For ticket information and details check out their website here.
Get free back to school goodie bags Saturday for Grand Rapids-area elementary kids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Great Start Collaborative of Kent County, a family resource organization, is hosting an in-person event Saturday that will provide parents of elementary age students with free child development goodie bags. Parents in attendance at the “Books, Blocks & Balls” event will be able to learn more...
WOOD
Rotary BBQ in Comstock Park Today
As some of you already know, my wife is in the Comstock Park Rotary. Each summer, they raise $$ by doing 2 or 3 BBQs in Dwight Lydell Park. Today (Thu.) is the 2nd and last BBQ of the year. The Comstock Park Rotary does a lot of good work...
WOOD
“On Golden Pond” is on stage at the Circle Theatre
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While many may be familiar with the 1980’s film On Golden Pond starring Jane and Henry Fonda along with Katherine Hepburn. Now it’s on stage at Circle Theatre right here in Grand Rapids. It’s a simplistic and beautiful love story that reminds us all that life is short but the years have been good. On Golden Pond opens tonight and runs from August 11-13, 17-21 and 24-27.
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
WOOD
Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
awesomemitten.com
2022 ULTIMATE Guide to Millennium Park Grand Rapids
Whether you’re planning a solo trip or a family outing, Millennium Park Grand Rapids is its own bit of paradise in West Michigan. With more than 100 state parks and recreation areas, and more than 900 miles of trails across more than 300,000 acres, there’s little doubt that there’s a lot of Michigan to explore. No matter what part of Michigan you’re in, there’s always plenty to see, plenty to do, lots of fun to have, and lots to explore.
Family mourns man who drowned, restaurant hosting fundraiser
A local restaurant will host a fundraiser to help cover the funeral expenses of an employee that drowned in Lake Michigan.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fresh Thyme Market reopens
Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
New Documentary Raises More Questions About Racism in Grand Rapids
In the fall of 2021, the city of Grand Rapids declared racism as a public health crisis. So this upcoming film is coming at the appropriate time. This documentary will show racism in certain cities and Grand Rapids is a part of the list. Based on a book titled "A...
Grand Rapids Tequila Fest to feature premium tequila, cocktails
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest happening Saturday, Aug. 13 at DeVos Place will feature over 100 tequilas, mezcals and cocktails. The event, which will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature samples of “the finest brands and varieties of premium and ultra-premium tequilas, as well as tequila liqueurs, cremes, infusions, mezcals and flavored tequilas,” according to a press release.
WOOD
Documentary examines race issues in Grand Rapids
A documentary that highlights race problems in mid-size cities will soon put Grand Rapids back in the spotlight. (Aug. 9, 2022)
WOOD
Get your basement waterproofed before the winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hate to say it but summer is winding down which means winter is around the corner. You want to make sure your home is ready for a Michigan winter and make sure your basement or crawlspace is dry and safe. Rob from Everdry...
