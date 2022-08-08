Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
If You See Cowboy Boots On a Fence Post in Colorado it Means This
If you've ever driven through the rural areas of Colorado, you may have come across ranches or farms that have a pair of cowboy boots resting upside down on top of a fence post. Sometimes, it's both boots, and other times, just one. Residents who place cowboy boots on fence...
Look: Danica Patrick Vacation Photos Are Going Viral
Danica Patrick might as well start a travel blog because she's been traveling the world lately. Patrick, 40, recently took trips out to Alaska and the Napa Valley. In Alaska, she spent some great time in the outdoors. She also showed off some impressive fishing skills. "Did you know halibut...
Man Shares Eerie Video Showing 'Abandoned' Campsite in Grizzly Country
"Tent, sleeping bags. Abandoned for weeks? Where are the people?" text over TikToker Ron Ulrich's video said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOXBusiness
Subway offering free sandwiches for life to first person who gets footlong tattoo
Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to one person who gets a footlong tattoo on their torso during the sandwich shop's promotional event this week. Fans of the sandwich restaurant are invited to a block party on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the first person who receives a 12″ by 12″ logo of its new Subway Series promotion on their sternum or back will be awarded free sandwiches for life, given as $50,000 worth of gift cards every year.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Its Value Menu—McDonald's Is Going To Be So Mad!
Thanks to modern technology, ordering food from your favorite fast food chains is now easier than ever. The existence of their apps makes everything efficient. With just a single tap, swipe, or click, your burgers and fries can be well on its way to your front door. According to an...
Valerie Bertinelli Selling $2.5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Following Tom Vitale Split: Photos
Valerie Bertinelli has parted ways with her husband Tom Vitale and now her luxurious Hollywood Hills home. Despite only snapping up the property two years ago, the television actress has listed the property for $2.549 million. The sprawling mansion, that Bertinelli originally forked over $1.92 million for, sits upon the infamous Mulholland Drive and boasts 2,529 square feet, along with three bedrooms, and three bathrooms. BHAD BHABIE PURCHASES $6.1 MILLION FLORIDA HOME IN CASH — SEE THE STUNNING BOCA RATON PROPERTY: PHOTOSThe home features a contemporary style, while the laid back outdoor space becomes the main event with it's lush...
RELATED PEOPLE
Meet Dúi, an adorable dog that looks like a cat
Dúi, a dog that lives in the city of Hanoi in Vietnam along with his parents, Hai Anh and Tuan, has an unusual appearance. He is gaining popularity on the internet because of his resemblance to a cat.
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Manager closes restaurant early due to ‘arrogant’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘Not here to be abused’
A restaurant manager has earned praise online after closing the restaurant where she works early to protect her staff from “arrogant” and “cocky” tourists. Larah Moore, 27, the general manager of East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, Michigan, shared her decision in a statement posted to Facebook over the weekend. She explained that the issue stemmed from the influx of tourists, known as “fudgies,” in the area for the annual week-long Venetian Festival -- which sees nearly 100,000 people visiting the town each year for food, music and parades,
I cut the grocery bill for our family of four from $1,200 to $400 a month – four ways to save in spite of high prices
INFLATION is hitting every aspect of daily life and finding ways to save at home is just as important as finding the best gas price to fill up your tank. A TikTok influencer shared her story about how she realized she was wasting a lot of money by not using all of her groceries in a timely manner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity
Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.
Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There
When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
I gave my neighbour my parking spot – but now I’ve bought a car and they’re refusing to give it back
NOBODY wants to fall out with their next door neighbour, as it can make your day-to-day extremely uncomfortable. Sadly, that turned out to be the case for one person who has been left warring with their neighbour over a car parking space. One Reddit user took to the site to...
Bizarre find inside a box of McDonald's chicken nuggets leaves customer baffled
A McDonald's customer who ordered six chicken nuggets was baffled when she opened the box to find diced onions. She posted pictures of the unwelcome surprise on Facebook dumbfounded by her the drive-through experienced. 'Went to the drive-through tonight,' she wrote. 'Ordered six nuggets and got this instead. Bloody onions.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500
Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…. Tom Cotter of Barn Find Hunter sure has lived an interesting life and made quite a few connections in his time chasing down rare cars tucked away from public eyes. The man has access to places the rest of us don’t even know exist, so it’s great when he brings us along for some of those adventures. This time around the man is in San Diego where he introduces viewers to a man with an incredibly cluttered shop just filled with amazing cars and memorabilia from back in the day.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.
Casa Bonita gets a fresh shade of pink paint
Casa Bonita in Lakewood has always been known for its pink exterior -- some call it "Pepto Bismol pink" -- but the new owners are going all in on a very bright pink shade. Painters were hard at work early Thursday morning sprucing up the outside of the West Colfax Avenue restaurant. Matt Parker and Trey Stone, creators of South Park and the restaurant's new owners, are still gearing up for a reopening of the restaurant sometime soon. It hasn't been open to diners since the COVID pandemic began and last spring it was announced that the opening that was supposed to happen this summer will take place in the fall instead.
K99
Windsor, CO
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 5