Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Man arrested once again on repeated ag thefts in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he is responsible for repeated ag thefts in Tulare County. 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay was taken into custody on Monday, just a few weeks after a prior arrest on the same charges. Back in March, deputies...
KMPH.com
Man struck by vehicle, killed while walking down State Route 190 in Porterville
A man was killed Monday evening after police say he was struck by a Jeep while walking down State Route 190 in Porterville. According to Porterville Police, a 19-year-old man, who was not identified by police, was walking on the road down SR-190 near Martin Street when he was struck by a driver in a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
KMPH.com
Newly dropped speed limit for Kings River visitors due to water level
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — For those looking to head out to the Kings River, a new speed limit has been announced. Visitors with boats or jet skis will only be allowed to travel up to 5 mph while in the water. The new limit is due to water levels...
Comments / 0