A man was killed Monday evening after police say he was struck by a Jeep while walking down State Route 190 in Porterville. According to Porterville Police, a 19-year-old man, who was not identified by police, was walking on the road down SR-190 near Martin Street when he was struck by a driver in a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO