sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Car Accident on California Avenue in Fresno County
Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal car crash on California Avenue on the night of Monday, August 8, 2022. The auto accident took place shortly before midnight near the intersection of California Avenue and San Diego Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
KMPH.com
One dead following crash on residential street in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say they believe the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane...
Driver dead after crashing with garbage truck in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after crashing with a City of Fresno garbage truck Thursday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. Officers say that around 9:10 a.m. they were called to Chestnut and Lane avenues for a report of a two-vehicle crash between a white sedan and a garbage truck. The sedan […]
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who died in crash with garbage truck
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who died after crashing into a garbage truck Thursday morning in Fresno. The driver of the sedan, later identified as 39-year-old Jamal Garrett died at the scene and the garbage truck driver had minor injuries, police added. Officers say that around 9:10 a.m. they were called […]
L.A. Weekly
2 Dead after Fiery Accident on Manning Avenue [Fresno County, CA]
According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at the intersection of Manning Avenue and Hills Valley Road, around 12:00 p.m. Furthermore, investigators said a Toyota 4Runner SUV ran past a stop sign and straight into the path of a big-rig. As a result, both vehicles overturned several times,...
KMPH.com
CHP Fresno to Madera chase caught on camera
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The CHP says people first started calling the CHP around 6 this morning after seeing a woman driving erratically on the 99, near Chestnut Ave. Troopers caught up with her near the 41 interchange. “And pretty much, the chase was on by that point,” said...
L.A. Weekly
David Faulkner, Jenny Faulkner, and Amandeep Toor Killed in Crash on Santa Fe Drive [Merced, CA]
Three Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Franklin Road. The accident occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road. Investigators say the incident involved a Jeep Patriot driven by a David Faulkner and a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Amandeep Toor. According to reports,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Three Killed in Car Accident on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County
A crash on Santa Fe Drive killed three parties on the morning of Sunday, August 7, 2022. The incident took place shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Santa Fe Drive just west of Franklin Road in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Crash on Santa Fe Drive...
crimevoice.com
Kings County man reportedly abandons vehicle in road, tries to hitchhike away from deputies
A Kings County man was recently arrested after reportedly abandoning his vehicle in the road and attempting to hitchhike away from deputies. In the early morning hours of Saturday, August 6, deputies responded to the area of 16th and Jersey Avenues to investigate a report of a man — later identified as Richard Martinez — abandoning his vehicle in the middle of the road.
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed after being hit by truck in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who died in the hospital after she was hit by a truck on Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:15 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Olive and Recreation avenues after it was reported that a woman had been hit by a […]
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Big-Rig Crash on Interstate 5 [Fresno County, CA]
The incident happened on August 4th when a big-rig struck a 2022 Honda near the Nees Avenue off-ramp on the northbound side of the Highway. According to investigators, a big-rig struck a 2002 Honda that was headed west on Nees Avenue. The Honda then struck a Hyundai, before the big-rig also struck the Hyundai. The Honda then rolled down an embankment.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Orange Cove on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that the incident occurred [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Fresno Caltrans worker killed in crash was a loving dad, selfless community leader
48-year-old Ali Shabazz spent his days serving his community as the imam of a Fresno mosque and his nights as a civil engineer for Caltrans.
Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in northeast Fresno, police say
Fresno police are looking for a reckless driver they believe caused a crash that landed a woman in the hospital with serious injuries.
DA: Fresno man facing 20 years for freeway shooting
FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney has announced that Shane Enrique Bernal, 30, of Fresno was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno-based criminal street gang. Officials say that in May of 2020, Bernal, a gang member, pulled up next to […]
KMPH.com
Woman accused of firing at deputies after escaping cuffs while inside patrol vehicle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was injured after police say she opened fire at deputies after she escaped her handcuffs and was placed inside a patrol vehicle in Northwest Fresno. Deputies were caring out an eviction when they learned the woman, who is yet to be identified was...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tulare County, CHP says
A Visalia man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Tulare County just northeast of Exeter.
18-year-old man hit and killed by car in Tulare County, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol says a 51-year-old Visalia woman was driving on the 198 and the 18-year-old man was standing in the fast lane.
3 people killed in head-on crash near Merced, CHP says
Three people are dead after a head-on collision just outside of Merced.
