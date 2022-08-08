ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Car Accident on California Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal car crash on California Avenue on the night of Monday, August 8, 2022. The auto accident took place shortly before midnight near the intersection of California Avenue and San Diego Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

One dead following crash on residential street in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say they believe the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who died in crash with garbage truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who died after crashing into a garbage truck Thursday morning in Fresno. The driver of the sedan, later identified as 39-year-old Jamal Garrett died at the scene and the garbage truck driver had minor injuries, police added. Officers say that around 9:10 a.m. they were called […]
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Dead after Fiery Accident on Manning Avenue [Fresno County, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at the intersection of Manning Avenue and Hills Valley Road, around 12:00 p.m. Furthermore, investigators said a Toyota 4Runner SUV ran past a stop sign and straight into the path of a big-rig. As a result, both vehicles overturned several times,...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

CHP Fresno to Madera chase caught on camera

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The CHP says people first started calling the CHP around 6 this morning after seeing a woman driving erratically on the 99, near Chestnut Ave. Troopers caught up with her near the 41 interchange. “And pretty much, the chase was on by that point,” said...
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

Kings County man reportedly abandons vehicle in road, tries to hitchhike away from deputies

A Kings County man was recently arrested after reportedly abandoning his vehicle in the road and attempting to hitchhike away from deputies. In the early morning hours of Saturday, August 6, deputies responded to the area of 16th and Jersey Avenues to investigate a report of a man — later identified as Richard Martinez — abandoning his vehicle in the middle of the road.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Big-Rig Crash on Interstate 5 [Fresno County, CA]

The incident happened on August 4th when a big-rig struck a 2022 Honda near the Nees Avenue off-ramp on the northbound side of the Highway. According to investigators, a big-rig struck a 2002 Honda that was headed west on Nees Avenue. The Honda then struck a Hyundai, before the big-rig also struck the Hyundai. The Honda then rolled down an embankment.
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man facing 20 years for freeway shooting

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney has announced that Shane Enrique Bernal, 30, of Fresno was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno-based criminal street gang. Officials say that in May of 2020, Bernal, a gang member, pulled up next to […]
