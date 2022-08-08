Read full article on original website
Related
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Rivian Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, Production Update And What's Next For EV Manufacturer
Electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive RIVN reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $364 million, beating a Street estimate of $337.52 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a loss of $1.89 per...
Genasys: Q3 Earnings Insights
Genasys GNSS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genasys reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $1.52 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Wheels Up Experience Q2 Earnings
Wheels Up Experience UP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wheels Up Experience beat estimated earnings by 26.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.34. Revenue was up $139.93 million from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recap: Endeavor Group Holdings Q2 Earnings
Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Endeavor Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $213.00 million from...
Recap: CS Disco Q2 Earnings
CS Disco LAW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CS Disco beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $4.16 million from the same...
Recap: Fiesta Restaurant Q2 Earnings
Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fiesta Restaurant Gr missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $59.02 million from...
Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recap: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $127 thousand from the same...
Recap: NeuroOne Medical Tech Q3 Earnings
NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroOne Medical Tech beat estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was down $8 thousand from...
Rekor Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Rekor Systems REKR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rekor Systems beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.26. Revenue was up $60 thousand from the same...
Alpine Immune Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Alpine Immune Sciences ALPN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpine Immune Sciences missed estimated earnings by 53.85%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.90 million from...
Nuvve Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
Nuvve Holding NVVE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nuvve Holding missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $320 thousand from the same...
Fortress Biotech: Q2 Earnings Insights
Fortress Biotech FBIO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fortress Biotech beat estimated earnings by 52.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $1.04 million from the same...
Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings
Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
Recap: Capstone Green Energy Q1 Earnings
Capstone Green Energy CGRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Capstone Green Energy beat estimated earnings by 53.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.28. Revenue was up $2.57 million from...
Windtree Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Windtree Therapeutics WINT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Windtree Therapeutics posted an EPS of $-0.59. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat...
Recap: Poshmark Q2 Earnings
Poshmark POSH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Poshmark missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $7.35 million from the same period last...
Recap: Clever Leaves Holdings Q2 Earnings
Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clever Leaves Holdings beat estimated earnings by 86.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $985 thousand from...
Aziyo Biologics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Aziyo Biologics AZYO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aziyo Biologics missed estimated earnings by 23.21%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was up $478 thousand from the same...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0