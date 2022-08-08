ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildfire suppression efforts on public lands prompt temporary closure of BLM’s Morgan Bar Campground

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning Aug. 8, the Bureau of Land Management’s Morgan Bar Campground will be temporarily closed to use by the public due to wildfire suppression activities.

The temporary closure is necessary provide protection to visitors from the current fire safety hazards related to a Mobile Retardant Base located on the southern portion of the campground.

The Morgan Bar recreation site is located about seven miles north of Salmon on the west side of the Salmon River. The nearby Moose Fire has consumed over 100 square miles nearby, and is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River in very steep and hazardous terrain. To prevent wildfire or facilitate its suppression, an authorized officer may issue fire prevention orders that close entry to, or restrict uses of, designated public lands.​

The closure will be posted at the Salmon Field Office and the campground entrance signed with the closure notice.

For more information, contact the Salmon Field Office at (208) 756-5400.

The post Wildfire suppression efforts on public lands prompt temporary closure of BLM’s Morgan Bar Campground appeared first on Local News 8 .

IN THIS ARTICLE
