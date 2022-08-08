The search for missing five-year-old Harmony Montgomery is now a homicide investigation, say New Hampshire officials.The state’s Attorney General John Formella says that investigators now believe the youngster was killed in early December 2019.Mr Formella said that the “difficult and tragic conclusion” had been reached because of “just recently confirmed biological evidence” in the case. He did not give any details on the nature of that evidence.Authorities had previously said that Harmony disappeared between 28 November and 10 December 2019, but police did not find out she was missing for two years.“We understand that this is truly devastating news...

