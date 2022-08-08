ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee volleyball teams in jamboree tonight

The 2022 Big 5 Conference and Three Rivers Conference Jamboree will be held today at Science Hill High School in Johnson City. Eleven area teams will participate in scrimmage play, including Tennessee High, Sullivan East and West Ridge. A media gathering with each team will also be held. The schedule...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
heraldcourier.com

New coach Ginn sees no reason why Marion can’t be successful on gridiron

MARION, Va. – Marion won just one football game last season en route to its fourth straight losing record. But new head coach Jack Ginn sees reason for optimism with the Scarlet Hurricanes. “I don’t know what’s stopping you from being successful here,” Ginn said. “I’ve yet to see...
MARION, VA
heraldcourier.com

Rife to lead Richlands after surprise change

RICHLANDS, Va. Richlands basketball is going back to the future. Tom Rife, who was highly successful as the girls and boys basketball coach in the 1980s and ‘90s is back as a girls coach. Rife was appointed at the Monday school board meeting to succeed Aaron Lowe, the head...
RICHLANDS, VA
heraldcourier.com

SHORT TAKES | 49 Winchester head to the Grand Ole Opry stage on Aug. 30

North Carolina’s Fireside Collective create music that heals divides. Hear tunes from their new album, “Across the Divide,” when Fireside Collective headline Farm and Fun Time. Catch them tonight, Thursday, Aug. 11, in the theater inside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Billed as...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Bristol station for beach music lovers is a hit

A Bristol, Tennessee-based internet radio station, Beach Wave Radio is in the process of introducing beach music to the Birthplace of Country Music. Ben Morris, one of the three founders and DJs of Beach Wave Radio, proclaimed that there is more to Bristol, Tennessee, than country music. There is also rhythm and blues, and with it comes beach music.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Bear Necessiteas is following 'desired path' to originality

BRISTOL, Va. – After working out of a food truck throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Bear Necessiteas and Coffee is finally transforming its storefront, located in downtown Bristol, Virginia, into a locally sourced farm-to-table restaurant, coffee shop, and bar. While recounting the trajectory of Bear Necessiteas and Coffee, from its...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

City remains on track to close landfill Sept. 9

BRISTOL, Va. – Some work is presently occurring at the city landfill as the city efforts toward stopping all trash intake and complying with recommendations from an expert panel, City Manager Randy Eads said. “We’re working. The engineers and consultants are drafting and designing plans to conform with the...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Cronkhite named new economic development director for Dickenson County

Dana Cronkhite has been name the new director of economic development of Dickenson County. The Dickenson County Board of Supervisors (BOS) voted to name the Dickenson County native, top the position last Thursday. “I am truly honored to have the opportunity to represent Dickenson County in this position. We have...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Council makes camping on sidewalks a misdemeanor

BRISTOL, Va. – After being urged on by city business leaders Tuesday, the Bristol Virginia City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that makes camping or sleeping in streets, on sidewalks and other public rights-of-way a misdemeanor. Three people spoke in favor of the measure, which is similar to a...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Drug Court provides a new beginning

BRISTOL, Va. – Karina Jaureguri appeared in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court Tuesday – not to face or be sentenced to a criminal charge – but as the latest graduate of the city’s drug court. The ceremony came complete with a diploma and expressions of encouragement from...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Mendota Trail moves step closer to completion

The Washington County Board of Supervisors agreed to receive state funding to complete the Mendota Trail Tuesday. This move approved a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to accept $466,500, as approved this summer by the Virginia General Assembly. The money is being used to complete the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Heavy rains cause issues with abandoned mines in Pound

Recent heavy rainfalls in the Pound, Virginia area have led to the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declaring two Abandoned Mine Land emergencies due to issues with subsidence and drainage from historic coal mining operations. On Sunnydale Farm Road in Pound, an underground mine subsided creating a 15-feet deep...
POUND, VA

