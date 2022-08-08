Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee volleyball teams in jamboree tonight
The 2022 Big 5 Conference and Three Rivers Conference Jamboree will be held today at Science Hill High School in Johnson City. Eleven area teams will participate in scrimmage play, including Tennessee High, Sullivan East and West Ridge. A media gathering with each team will also be held. The schedule...
heraldcourier.com
New coach Ginn sees no reason why Marion can’t be successful on gridiron
MARION, Va. – Marion won just one football game last season en route to its fourth straight losing record. But new head coach Jack Ginn sees reason for optimism with the Scarlet Hurricanes. “I don’t know what’s stopping you from being successful here,” Ginn said. “I’ve yet to see...
heraldcourier.com
Rife to lead Richlands after surprise change
RICHLANDS, Va. Richlands basketball is going back to the future. Tom Rife, who was highly successful as the girls and boys basketball coach in the 1980s and ‘90s is back as a girls coach. Rife was appointed at the Monday school board meeting to succeed Aaron Lowe, the head...
heraldcourier.com
LEADER OF THE PACK: After watching and learning last season, Kirkpatrick excited to contribute for the Wolves
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Jeremiah Kirkpatrick was on the field for the final home game for Sullivan Central’s football program in 2020. The Cougars defeated Union County 76-6. “That was a good one,” said Kirkpatrick, a senior lineman at West Ridge. He was also there for Sullivan Central’s...
heraldcourier.com
SHORT TAKES | 49 Winchester head to the Grand Ole Opry stage on Aug. 30
North Carolina’s Fireside Collective create music that heals divides. Hear tunes from their new album, “Across the Divide,” when Fireside Collective headline Farm and Fun Time. Catch them tonight, Thursday, Aug. 11, in the theater inside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Billed as...
heraldcourier.com
Bristol station for beach music lovers is a hit
A Bristol, Tennessee-based internet radio station, Beach Wave Radio is in the process of introducing beach music to the Birthplace of Country Music. Ben Morris, one of the three founders and DJs of Beach Wave Radio, proclaimed that there is more to Bristol, Tennessee, than country music. There is also rhythm and blues, and with it comes beach music.
heraldcourier.com
Yarn songspinner Blake Christiana comes to the Down Home in Johnson City on Friday, Aug. 12
» When: Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City. Troubadour Blake Christiana normally spins yarns of songs as the leader of Yarn. On occasion, Christiana steps out for a show on his own. With Yarn parked back home in...
heraldcourier.com
Bear Necessiteas is following 'desired path' to originality
BRISTOL, Va. – After working out of a food truck throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Bear Necessiteas and Coffee is finally transforming its storefront, located in downtown Bristol, Virginia, into a locally sourced farm-to-table restaurant, coffee shop, and bar. While recounting the trajectory of Bear Necessiteas and Coffee, from its...
heraldcourier.com
Grant money helps county fund a second student resources officer at each high school
Additional school resource officers are on the way to each of the four high schools in Washington County, Virginia. Abingdon Town Manager Mike Cochran announced during Monday's Abingdon Town Council meeting that Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook obtained a grant to fund an additional school resource officer at Abingdon High School.
heraldcourier.com
Economic development successes; need for more housing highlight State of the Cities gathering
BRISTOL, Va. – Mayors of both Bristols touted recent economic development gains, addressed a regional housing shortage and highlighted other achievements Wednesday during the 10th annual State of the Cities event. About 200 people filled the Bristol Train Station for a midday event hosted by the Bristol Chamber of...
heraldcourier.com
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
City remains on track to close landfill Sept. 9
BRISTOL, Va. – Some work is presently occurring at the city landfill as the city efforts toward stopping all trash intake and complying with recommendations from an expert panel, City Manager Randy Eads said. “We’re working. The engineers and consultants are drafting and designing plans to conform with the...
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Cronkhite named new economic development director for Dickenson County
Dana Cronkhite has been name the new director of economic development of Dickenson County. The Dickenson County Board of Supervisors (BOS) voted to name the Dickenson County native, top the position last Thursday. “I am truly honored to have the opportunity to represent Dickenson County in this position. We have...
heraldcourier.com
Hurley long-term flood recovery group expands to include Dismal Creek area
The Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) that was initially formed to help Hurley, Virginia, residents repair and rebuild following the floods of August 2021 will expand to help residents along the Dismal River in Buchanan County address similar needs created by the floods of this past July. "We discussed it...
heraldcourier.com
Council makes camping on sidewalks a misdemeanor
BRISTOL, Va. – After being urged on by city business leaders Tuesday, the Bristol Virginia City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that makes camping or sleeping in streets, on sidewalks and other public rights-of-way a misdemeanor. Three people spoke in favor of the measure, which is similar to a...
heraldcourier.com
Drug Court provides a new beginning
BRISTOL, Va. – Karina Jaureguri appeared in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court Tuesday – not to face or be sentenced to a criminal charge – but as the latest graduate of the city’s drug court. The ceremony came complete with a diploma and expressions of encouragement from...
heraldcourier.com
Mendota Trail moves step closer to completion
The Washington County Board of Supervisors agreed to receive state funding to complete the Mendota Trail Tuesday. This move approved a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to accept $466,500, as approved this summer by the Virginia General Assembly. The money is being used to complete the...
heraldcourier.com
Heavy rains cause issues with abandoned mines in Pound
Recent heavy rainfalls in the Pound, Virginia area have led to the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declaring two Abandoned Mine Land emergencies due to issues with subsidence and drainage from historic coal mining operations. On Sunnydale Farm Road in Pound, an underground mine subsided creating a 15-feet deep...
