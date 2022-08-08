ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Perseid Meteor Shower peaks this week

By Kirstie Zontini
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qata6_0h9Wx2Ma00

The best meteor shower of the year is peaking towards this weekend. Aug. 11 to13 you have a chance to see the peek of the Perseid Meteor Shower!

The meteors from this shower come from the debris of the comet Shift-Tuttle. A meteor shower peaking in the summer is a treat since it is warm and more enjoyable to stargaze. Most years, when there is little moonlight, this shower can produce 50-70 meteors per hour.

This year is different — we have a full moon on Aug. 11 which means the moon will be out all night and bright. Only the brightest meteors will be able to shine through. Still, it is worth giving yourself some time after midnight and before dawn to see a few shooting stars this week.

The Miami Valley will have very little clouds to get in your way Friday and Saturday night.

The Perseids are active through Sept. 1 so the moonlight won’t be as bright as we head through the rest of August.

A bonus treat to look for in the evening sky is the planet Jupiter! It shines bright after sunset in the eastern sky.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it

The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor Shower#The Meteors#Moon#Comet#To13#Perseids#Cox Media Group
The Guardian

Get a garden chair out and enjoy the meteor shower

The main meteor shower of the year for northern skywatchers has arrived. The annual Perseids meteor shower lasts for more than five weeks, starting on 17 July and lasting until 24 August, but it peaks on the night of 12-13 August. Under pristine observing conditions, this reliable meteor shower can...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
International Business Times

Don't Miss The Last Supermoon Of 2022, Perseid Meteor Shower's Peak

Skywatchers should get ready to view the last supermoon of 2022, which will coincide with the peak of one of the most popular meteor showers — the Perseids. The August full moon will be at 9:36 p.m. EDT Thursday, which means that it will be Friday morning for some time zones, NASA noted. It will appear full until Saturday morning.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Madrid meteor's cometary origins unearthed

A fireball spotted over Madrid has had its astronomical ancestry unearthed. While it ended its days burning up in Earth's atmosphere on 31 July this year, the fragment began its life as part of Comet 169P/NEAT, responsible for the annual Alpha Capricornids meteor shower. Meteor showers occur as Earth passes...
ASTRONOMY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
91K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy