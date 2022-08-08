Perseid Meteor Shower peaks this week

The best meteor shower of the year is peaking towards this weekend. Aug. 11 to13 you have a chance to see the peek of the Perseid Meteor Shower!

The meteors from this shower come from the debris of the comet Shift-Tuttle. A meteor shower peaking in the summer is a treat since it is warm and more enjoyable to stargaze. Most years, when there is little moonlight, this shower can produce 50-70 meteors per hour.

This year is different — we have a full moon on Aug. 11 which means the moon will be out all night and bright. Only the brightest meteors will be able to shine through. Still, it is worth giving yourself some time after midnight and before dawn to see a few shooting stars this week.

The Miami Valley will have very little clouds to get in your way Friday and Saturday night.

The Perseids are active through Sept. 1 so the moonlight won’t be as bright as we head through the rest of August.

A bonus treat to look for in the evening sky is the planet Jupiter! It shines bright after sunset in the eastern sky.

