KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of Opelousas St. carjacking suspect

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the identity of a suspect that was arrested for a carjacking incident on Opelousas St. yesterday, Aug. 10, 2022. Jyron L. Harper, 19, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and the possession of a stolen firearm.
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Update: Suspect arrested for Aggravated Arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments

Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department have arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson that occurred at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Billy Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. If you have additional information in...
KPLC TV

Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Shaw and Eighth streets Wednesday night, authorities said. When officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. , they found a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Andrew Malveaux, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
kalb.com

RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
kalb.com

Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
kalb.com

Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville has been accused of stealing a rifle out of a truck that was parked at a business on Highway 28 East on July 29, 2022. Jonathon Leslie Jackson, 36, is charged with simple theft, theft of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and two counts of contempt of court, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KTAL

Man charged with string of thefts in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities arrested a man from Calcasieu Parish for the second time after a string of thefts across Sabine Parish. Police say Joseph Harrison Mott II of Sulphur faces multiple charges in thefts of thousands of dollars in fishing equipment and other items in the Toledo Bend area in 2022. Mott was arrested in May after reports said a white 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4-door truck was in the areas where several thefts occurred. After patrols increased around marinas and campsites, a Sabine Parish deputy spotted the truck at a local resort.
KPLC TV

One in custody following carjacking, police chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...
cenlanow.com

APD searches for murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING SATURDAY EVENING SHOOTING; 1 PERSON IS HOSPITALIZED IN SERIOUS CONDITION

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are currently investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man hospitalized in serious but stable condition according to Natchioches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. On Saturday evening, August 6, 2022 at approximately 10:16pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to...
gueydantoday.com

Task Force makes several arrests in Vermilion Parish

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish. • Daniel Trahan, (DOB: 8-30-1977 of Abbeville), was arrested in Abbeville and charged with the following:. •...
KTBS

Natchitoches police investigate weekend homicide

NATCITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. Officers found the victim, Jay Tousant Jr., 21, of Natchitoches, after hearing gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Tousant was inside a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.
KTAL

1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
Calcasieu Parish News

18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area

18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
