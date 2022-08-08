Roger E. Mosley, the actor best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin on Magnum P.I., died on Sunday at the age of 83. Mosley's daughter shared the news of his death in a Facebook post, saying, "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your 'coach Mosley,' your 'TC' from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."

