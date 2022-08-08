Read full article on original website
Jamie Campbell Bower Performs Lizzo Song Using His Stranger Things' Vecna Voice
Jamie Campbell Bower stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night and showed off his Stranger Things Vecna voice, to the delight of viewers. "It took a few months to get right," Bower said of the vocal work. He told Fallon that his first version of Vecna "started in this very kind of nasally area. More like Freddy Krueger — and it just wasn't landing. So I went home and worked on it, did a bunch of reference work for Hellraiser and Doug Bradley, particularly. It said that this deep, booming voice kinda comes out of the darkness and I was like, 'Oh yeah, you can tell.'"
Ellen Pompeo to Have a Reduced Role on Grey's Anatomy Season 19
Ellen Pompeo will have a limited on-screen role in Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy to accomodate her casting in a new untitled Orphan limited series for Hulu. The new series, like the film Orphan, is inspired by real events and follows a Midwestern couple that adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl, who unbeknownst to them is actually an adult with a rare form of dwarfism. As they begin to raise her, they slowly discover she is not who she says she is.
Steve Martin Is Ready to Retire After Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin is busier than ever, but he says he's ready to slow down. Martin, now 76, currently stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The series has already been renewed for a third season. Meanwhile, the actor is also on tour with Short, with whom he's performed live shows since 2015. He also has a 12th book coming out, as well as a documentary about his life and career.
Crystal Kung Minkoff Was 'Embarassed' By RHOBH Cast's Eating Disorder Jokes
Following recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in which fellow cast members have commented on, questioned, and made jokes about Crystal Kung Minkoff's struggles with body image and bulimia, the reality star is speaking out. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Minkoff said she was "embarrassed"...
The Sandman, Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, and They/Them Bring the Drama
Neil Gaiman, Ron Howard, and former Pixar boss John Lasseter are just a few of the big names lighting up the small screen this weekend. Years in the making, Gaiman’s fantasy epic The Sandman finally lands on Netflix, while Ron Howard dramatizes the Thai cave rescue in Thirteen Lives, and Apple TV+ hopes John Lasseter can bring some of that Pixar magic to Luck, his first major movie project since exiting the animation studio.
Pat Rosson, 1960s Child Actor on The Andy Griffith Show, Dies at 69
Pat Rosson, a 1960s child actor and son and grandson of cinematographers has died at the age of 69. Rosson appeared in episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, The Twilight Zone, Dennis the Menace, The Bing Crosby Show, and more. He was also a regular on the soap opera The Young Marrieds.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
How Denise Richards Broke Reality TV For the Better
Eight women sit at a pristinely set table, dutifully arguing with each other as they advance a plotline that the producers have agreed will attract the most viewers. It’s a typical evening of taping for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until cast member Denise Richards ignores protocol and yells “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo!”
Report: Ana Navarro Gets View Promotion
ABC is set to name Ana Navarro as an official co-host on The View, Variety reported Thursday morning. Navarro is said to have signed a multi-year deal to co-host the daytime talk show. Navarro has been a guest host on The View since 2018 and initially joined as a contributor...
Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show Season 3
Jon Hamm is joining the third season of Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show. Hamm will play Paul Marks, a "corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit." News of Hamm's casting comes after Apple...
Justified: City Primeval: 'Incendiary Device' Thrown Onto Chicago Set
The cast and crew of Justified: City Primeval faced yet another dangerous situation this week after an "incendiary device" was lit and thrown onto the Chicago set, per a local report. Justified: City Primeval was shooting at a Chicago location on Monday night when the device was thrown toward the...
Dominic Monaghan Has Never Seen an Episode of Lost, Despite Starring in the Series
Dominic Monaghan has never seen a single episode of Lost, even though he starred on the show for years. Monaghan played Charlie Pace on the ABC drama that ran for six seasons, from 2004-2010. The hit series followed a group of plane crash survivors trapped on a mysterious island. In...
A League of Their Own, This Fool
To those who argue that streaming TV has become too thematically dark, we submit the headliners this mid-August weekend, which include a series adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 feel-good baseball drama A League of Their Own, a new original comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, and Season 3 of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever on Netflix.
Roger E. Mosley, Magnum P.I. Star, Dies at 83
Roger E. Mosley, the actor best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin on Magnum P.I., died on Sunday at the age of 83. Mosley's daughter shared the news of his death in a Facebook post, saying, "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your 'coach Mosley,' your 'TC' from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."
First Kill Showrunner Says Netflix Failed to Properly Market the Supernatural Show
Felicia D. Henderson, showrunner for Netflix's First Kill, is speaking out about what she believes are the reasons behind the streamer's cancellation of the supernatural teen drama. According to Henderson, Netflix failed to market the show properly. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Henderson said, "I so enthusiastically signed...
Better Call Saul Creators Have 'No Plans' to Continue Breaking Bad Universe
Next week's Better Call Saul finale is set to be the end of the Breaking Bad universe. Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour, Better Call Saul co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould put a pretty definitive end to the crime, drug, and drama-filled world that saw Bob Odenkirk's Jimmy McGill turn into Saul Goodman, the eventual lawyer for Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).
Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu's Devil in the White City
Keanu Reeves will star in Hulu's Devil in the White City, based on the book of the same name by Erik Larson. The series will tell the true story of Daniel H. Burnham (Reeves), an architect trying to make his mark on history at the 1893 World's Fair, as well as Dr. H.H. Holmes, the first modern serial killer in America, who was also behind the famous "Murder Castle," built in the shadow of the Fair.
Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Defends Visual Effects Artists
When the first trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was released, fans had concerns about the quality of the show's visual effects, particularly the CGI used to transform star Tatiana Maslany into a green, 6-foot-7-inch, superpowered hulk. In addition, Marvel has been under fire recently after several VFX houses revealed...
Curb Your Enthusiasm Filmed a Larry David Death Scene, Then Scrapped It: 'I'm Not Ready to Die'
Season 11 of Curb You Enthusiasm, which aired in the fall of 2021, was almost its last. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Jeff Schaffer revealed that they filmed an alternate ending to Season 11 in which Larry David's character dies. In Season 11, Larry (the character...
