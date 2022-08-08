Kim Kardashian does not seem to enjoy her sister Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, 818 Tequila.The SKIMS mogul attended Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday celebrations alongside other friends and family, a video posted to Kylie’s TikTok on Thursday night (11 August) showed.In the clip, Kim is heard asking if she can take a shot of tequila and is cheered on by everyone in the room as Kendall walks towards her with open arms.Another clip, taken after Kylie received a super-rare Hermes Birkin bag from mother Kris Jenner that reportedly cost US$100,000 (£81,949), shows the guests wishing her a happy birthday and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO