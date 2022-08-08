Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian appears to call Kendall Jenner’s tequila ‘nasty’ during Kylie’s birthday celebrations
Kim Kardashian does not seem to enjoy her sister Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, 818 Tequila.The SKIMS mogul attended Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday celebrations alongside other friends and family, a video posted to Kylie’s TikTok on Thursday night (11 August) showed.In the clip, Kim is heard asking if she can take a shot of tequila and is cheered on by everyone in the room as Kendall walks towards her with open arms.Another clip, taken after Kylie received a super-rare Hermes Birkin bag from mother Kris Jenner that reportedly cost US$100,000 (£81,949), shows the guests wishing her a happy birthday and...
thebrag.com
A viral video reverses plastic surgery on the Kardashian sister’s faces
A graphic artist has gone viral after posting a video that reverses the plastic surgery that has allegedly been done to each of the Kardashian sisters, and their mother Kris. The TikTok video shows Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kris in a family photo that was released for promotion purposes. The video then focuses on each woman’s face and morphs the photo into old photos of them without surgery.
