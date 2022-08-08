Read full article on original website
Allen Murphy
3d ago
Are those guns legal they using,they mad about something.food stamp card not activated.cant go and but their medical Marijuana.
Reply
5
Justin Bartrug
3d ago
Dorchester turning into Chicago
Reply(2)
17
#hooboy
3d ago
Shooters on Scooters . . . Welcome to the new world order.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
Person shot in Mattapan, suffers life threating injuries
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating following a shooting in the Mattapan section of the city, Thursday night. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on scene moments later, officer located a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place
A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
WCVB
Suspect to face charges in rape, killing of woman in Boston hotel room in 1980
BOSTON — A man is facing charges in the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel room 40 years ago, Massachusetts officials said Thursday. Detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office arrested Steven Fike, 62, of Alabama, on an outstanding Suffolk Superior Court warrant for murder and rape. Fike was indicted in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commuter rail train conductor held without bail in Everett murder
MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson.
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
Man charged in deadly shooting inside Everett apartment
EVERETT, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting inside an Everett apartment in July. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, has been charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson. Sutson, a Lynn resident, was shot and killed inside an apartment on...
WCVB
Son of MBTA transit police chief held without bail in fatal Everett shooting
The son of the chief of the MBTA Transit Police Department is being held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned in Malden District Court on charges of murder and armed burglary in the July 19 death of Jarmahl Sutson, 38, of Lynn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Peabody Police Officer arrested for breaking and entering
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department was arrested for Breaking and Entering by Lynn Police, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. James Festa was arrested by police Wednesday morning after a Lynn resident called 911, reporting a man had broken into the...
Photos show car with 6 speakers mounted on roof that Wilmington police said caused noise complaints in 3 towns
The bright yellow car pulled into a Wilmington parking lot after 1 a.m., the half-dozen speakers mounted to its roof blaring, according to town police. The car’s license plate, from New Hampshire, read “STATICK.” In three separate towns, residents phoned the police with noise complaints. It was...
Man with 6 speakers mounted on car arrested in Wilmington after police in 3 different towns receive noise complaint
A man arrested Monday in Wilmington had a half-dozen speakers mounted atop his car and was playing music so loudly in the pre-dawn hours, officials said, that police from three separate Massachusetts towns received noise complaints. Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Wilmington Police responded to the area of Woburn Street and...
Situation resolved after suspect barricaded himself in Quincy storage facility
QUINCY, Mass. — Police say a SWAT situation has been resolved peacefully after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself in a storage facility on Washington Street Tuesday morning. Quincy Police say the suspect was held up in an interior room of the Public Storage rental facility and there was no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for killing crew mate with knife and hammer off coast of Massachusetts
A scalloping ship crewmember who attacked three co-workers, killing one, was sentenced in Boston federal court Thursday to 19 and a half years in prison after being convicted of murder in the 2018 incident off the coast of Massachusetts, officials said. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced by U.S....
Brian Green of Saugus arrested in connection with fatal Everett shooting at estranged wife’s apartment
Three weeks after Jarmahl Sutson was fatally shot in a Central Avenue apartment in Everett, a suspect is in custody. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arrested in Reading on Aug. 10 without incident, according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Police allege Green went to...
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
fallriverreporter.com
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
No Outsiders Need Apply: Why One City Settled for a Police Chief Accused of Harassment
A Massachusetts mayor wanted to look outside for a chief to clean up a “toxic” police department. But a city ordinance forced him to promote from within.
WCVB
Man in court in stabbing death of great-aunt in Lowell, Massachusetts
LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts man faced charges Monday in the stabbing death of his great aunt in Lowell. Rashawn Settles, 22, of Lowell, was arrested Saturday at the Saint's Campus of Lowell General Hospital. Settles had been civilly held at the hospital since Aug. 1. According to the...
‘You never have to give up’: Tewksbury teen shot while on a family trip returns home
BOSTON — A homecoming that was months in the making became a reality on Wednesday for a Tewksbury teenager who was shot in May while on a family trip to Canada. 14-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin left Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Boston, surrounded by his supportive family, patients he has bonded with, and caregivers who have put him on a hopeful path to a full recovery.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police traffic stop leads to seizure of narcotics, revolver, arrest
“Yesterday evening, Trooper Carlo Mastromattei, assigned to the Troop A Community Action Team, was on patrol on Revere beach when he saw a black BMW sedan traveling on the Boulevard with no front license plate and an expired inspection sticker. He queried the vehicle based on the rear plate and...
Comments / 19