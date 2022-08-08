Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO