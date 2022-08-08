ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closes in Steiner Ranch

The restaurant closed Aug. 4. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closed its Steiner Ranch location Aug. 4. Since its opening in January 2021, the family-owned restaurant offered a variety of Latin cuisine from Central America, South America and the Caribbean. The restaurant was at 5000 N. Quinlan Park Road, Bldg. C, Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics to open Round Rock location in September

Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. (Courtesy Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics) Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. CTPO has operated locations in Austin, Cedar Park, Westlake and Four Points for the past 30 years. The Round Rock location will offer pediatric physical therapy services. 512-478-8116. www.ctpomd.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13

The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

LeafSpring School now open in Cedar Park

The Cedar Park location of LeafSpring School opened June 15. (Courtesy LeafSpring School) LeafSpring School, a chain of private schools and after-school care facilities, opened at 11651 W. Parmer Lane, Cedar Park, on June 15. The preschool offers programs for children ages 6 weeks-5 years old as well as private...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works

Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
AUSTIN, TX
Mashed

The Shocking Brisket Heist That Left An Austin Restaurant Reeling

The Austin restaurant scene is full of diverse food options. The city is home to ramen restaurants, breakfast taco trucks, upscale Italian joints, and more. If there's one food that's synonymous with Austin as a whole, though, it's barbecue. The art of meat is serious business in Texas, with each region of the state serving up a unique style of 'cue.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Common Street lane to be closed in New Braunfels from Aug. 15-17

The inside eastbound lane of Common Street will be closed to replace a valve. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) From Aug. 15-17, the inside eastbound lane of Common Street will be closed to replace a valve located at the intersection of Common Street and Central Avenue. The constriction will be completed by New Braunfels Utilities contractor MGC as part of the city of New Braunfels' citywide roadway project.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ascent Pain Solutions now open in Austin

The Ascent Pain Solutions clinic in South Austin opened Aug. 1. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Ascent Pain Solutions opened two new clinics Aug. 1 in Austin. One is located at 5000 Davis Lane, Ste. 106, Austin, and the other is at 2200 Park Bend, Bldg. 1, Ste. 300. The practices are owned by Dr. Vivek Mahendru, who specializes in interventional pain management. The clinics provide minimally invasive procedures, nonsurgical injections, surgical procedures, regenerative medicine, prescription drugs, nonprescription pain relievers and miscellaneous treatments, such as whiplash treatment.
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs

A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

