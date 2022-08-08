Read full article on original website
We Are Blood Cedar Park location now open and accepting donations
We Are Blood opened a Cedar Park donor center June 22. (Courtesy We Are Blood) A new location of We Are Blood opened in Cedar Park on June 22. We Are Blood is the provider of blood and platelets to over 40 hospitals for 10 counties in the Central Texas area.
Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closes in Steiner Ranch
The restaurant closed Aug. 4. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closed its Steiner Ranch location Aug. 4. Since its opening in January 2021, the family-owned restaurant offered a variety of Latin cuisine from Central America, South America and the Caribbean. The restaurant was at 5000 N. Quinlan Park Road, Bldg. C, Austin.
Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics to open Round Rock location in September
Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. (Courtesy Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics) Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. CTPO has operated locations in Austin, Cedar Park, Westlake and Four Points for the past 30 years. The Round Rock location will offer pediatric physical therapy services. 512-478-8116. www.ctpomd.com.
A heckin' good time: Round Rock and Pflugerville have many pet-friendly establishments
The cities of Round Rock and Pflugerville have several pet-friendly bars and restaurants where people can bring their animal friends. The following list is not comprehensive, but includes a wide selection of businesses from coffee shops to breweries to restaurants. Key:. A = Establishment serves alcohol. I = Pets allowed...
ICNA Relief to give 300 backpacks, back-to-school supplies Aug. 14 in Cedar Park
The ICNA Relief Back2School event happens every year; the organization gives out backpacks and school supplies to children who drive up with their parents. Locations are updated online. (Courtesy ICNA Relief Austin) ICNA Relief, an organization that provides social services across the U.S. to the underprivileged and those affected by...
Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13
The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf
AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
New Leander Trucking Co. food truck park to feature also feature a bar, playscape
The Leander Trucking Co. food truck park will have four to five options such as hot dogs, tacos, coffee and desserts. (Rendering courtesy Leander Trucking Co.) Construction on a new food truck park called Leander Trucking Co. began July 15 at 1500 S. Bagdad Road, Leander. The 1-acre development will...
LeafSpring School now open in Cedar Park
The Cedar Park location of LeafSpring School opened June 15. (Courtesy LeafSpring School) LeafSpring School, a chain of private schools and after-school care facilities, opened at 11651 W. Parmer Lane, Cedar Park, on June 15. The preschool offers programs for children ages 6 weeks-5 years old as well as private...
Police searching for suspect of Footlocker robbery in east Austin
Police said the suspect pulled a handgun out in the store and showed it to employees. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and athletic shoes.
Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works
Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
The Arboretum in Austin to host fall events starting in September
Attendees can make pet supply donations on Sept. 17 at the Pubs and Pints pet friendly evening at the Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Austin. (Courtesy The Arboretum) The Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Ste. 111A, Austin, is set to host two outdoor events in September. A night of fashion at Fashion’s...
Leander ISD Clothes Closet to host free giveaway Aug. 13
The event will be held at two locations Aug. 13. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Leander ISD Parent Teacher Association and Clothes Closet will host a back-to-school free clothing giveaway Aug. 13. The event will be held at the north and south Clothes Closet locations for any students who reside within the LISD boundaries.
28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup to be held Sept. 11
In April, certified divers from Texas and Oklahoma showed up to remove underwater trash in Lake Travis. (Travis County Parks and Colorado River Alliance) Travis County Parks and the Colorado River Alliance will hold the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup on Sept. 11. The most recent cleanup took place in...
The Shocking Brisket Heist That Left An Austin Restaurant Reeling
The Austin restaurant scene is full of diverse food options. The city is home to ramen restaurants, breakfast taco trucks, upscale Italian joints, and more. If there's one food that's synonymous with Austin as a whole, though, it's barbecue. The art of meat is serious business in Texas, with each region of the state serving up a unique style of 'cue.
Common Street lane to be closed in New Braunfels from Aug. 15-17
The inside eastbound lane of Common Street will be closed to replace a valve. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) From Aug. 15-17, the inside eastbound lane of Common Street will be closed to replace a valve located at the intersection of Common Street and Central Avenue. The constriction will be completed by New Braunfels Utilities contractor MGC as part of the city of New Braunfels' citywide roadway project.
The Dance Works celebrates 25 years of movement education in Round Rock
Students of The Dance Works perform in a recital each April, showcasing what they have learned in their classes. (Courtesy The Dance Works) Ken and Michelle Arndt have been bringing their passion for dance education to Round Rock for the last 25 years and said they enjoy helping students learn life skills that prevail beyond the studio.
Bee Cave council selects firm to transform Brown Property
Confluence Park in San Antonio is one of the projects Rialto Studio has completed. (Courtesy Rialto Studio) The city of Bee Cave has chosen Rialto Studio to transform the Brown Property into a public amenity for area residents. The 44-acre parcel, which the city purchased in 2017, is just off Great Divide Trail near SH 71.
Ascent Pain Solutions now open in Austin
The Ascent Pain Solutions clinic in South Austin opened Aug. 1. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Ascent Pain Solutions opened two new clinics Aug. 1 in Austin. One is located at 5000 Davis Lane, Ste. 106, Austin, and the other is at 2200 Park Bend, Bldg. 1, Ste. 300. The practices are owned by Dr. Vivek Mahendru, who specializes in interventional pain management. The clinics provide minimally invasive procedures, nonsurgical injections, surgical procedures, regenerative medicine, prescription drugs, nonprescription pain relievers and miscellaneous treatments, such as whiplash treatment.
Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs
A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
