Cell Phones

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half

Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review

Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza

Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
Grab a 65-inch 4K TV for only $350 at Amazon for a limited time

It’s no secret that turning your living room into a home theater can be pretty expensive. Luckily, we’re always keeping our eye out for 4K TV deals to make those upgrades easier on your wallet. Today, Amazon has an incredible deal on the Insignia 65-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV happening right now. Originally $570, this pretty sweet TV is on sale today for only $350, saving you $220 off the retail price.
Save $1,000 on this beautiful Samsung 65-inch QLED TV

If you’re in the market for a new centerpiece for your home theater, there are a lot of great QLED TV deals to choose from. But if you’re looking to go big with your selection, one of the best 65-inch TV deals is on the Samsung QN90A QLED TV. Currently it’s seeing a discount of $1,000 at Samsung, which drops its price from $2,600 all the way down to just $1,600. Samsung even offers a couple of installment options if the one-time payment price is still too hefty at checkout. This is a limited-time deal, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim this price on the Samsung 65-inch QN90A QLED TV.
Best cases for Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, and the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. The new smartphone features a slightly tweaked...
