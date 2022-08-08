ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso philanthropist dies

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died. Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post. Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank. Her impact in the Borderland goes far The post El Paso philanthropist dies appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

UMC holds community presentation amid opposition of $345 million bond

EL PASO, Texas — Amid a petition, a $345 million dollar bond for the expansion of University Medical Center was at the center of debate. A public presentation was held at the Chamizal Memorial Center. Jacob Cintron President and Ceo of El Paso County Hospital District said UMC wants more community involvement at these presentations which some of The post UMC holds community presentation amid opposition of $345 million bond appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso hospital to change ER posters displaying anti-abortion group info

An El Paso woman was startled to learn that her hospital was displaying an emergency room sign that includes the phone number of a Texas anti-abortion group. Texas law mandates hospitals display signs with information about human trafficking and forced abortion, including a toll-free number to a related organization. Ophra...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

WATCH: El Paso police officer joins teens in soccer game

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department officer joined in on a soccer game with kids in northeast El Paso. Video sent to us by a viewer on Wednesday shows an officer playing with the teens at Logan Park. We reached out to the police to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Volunteers needed at El Calvario Shelter

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The El Calvario Shelter, which helps process migrants who have just entered the United States, needs volunteers. Many of the migrants do not speak English or Spanish. The New Mexico Mobile Newsroom took a look at its operations. The newsroom's operations manager observed as many...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

29 trainees graduate from El Paso Fire Department training academy

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department hosted a graduation ceremony for Firefighter Class 100 on Thursday. A total of 29 graduates spent months undergoing intense training, studying and preparation to serve the City of El Paso. "It feels good sir, it's been a long seven...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Opera, Alamo Drafthouse host 'Frida Fest'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Opera and Alamo Drafthouse will be hosting "Frida Fest" this weekend. "Frida Fest" purpose is to celebrate the life of the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. "Frida Fest" will feature performances by resident artists from El Paso Opera, a pop-up market with...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
EL PASO, TX

