Read full article on original website
Related
Car vs. motorcycle leads to Abilene’s 18th fatal wreck in 2022
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One of Abilene’s deadliest years on the road continues. Wednesday night’s car versus motorcycle accident was the 18th fatal crash of the year on an Abilene roadway just three away from tying the highest fatality count of 21. UPDATE The Abilene Police Department has notified next of kin and announced the […]
Abilene Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (10:10 a.m. Aug. 11): The Abilene Police Department has released the name of the motorcyclist who died as a result of a Wednesday evening crash. Joseph Grumbles, 33, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at an Abilene hospital early Thursday morning, the APD said. ORIGINAL STORY:...
brownwoodnews.com
Cross Plains teen succumbs to injuries following weekend vehicle accident
One of the two Cross Plains teen boys involved in a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning has succumbed to his injuries. According to KTAB, Ryan Hopkins, who would have been a senior, passed away Monday. The other teen in the accident, Bentley Hall, is recovering from surgery on a broken...
Crime Reports: Abilene man found with 6 bank cards with different names on each during traffic stop
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying infoA victim […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CRASH REPORT: Investigation closes on Coleman County crash that killed 18-year-old athlete
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Highway Patrol (THP) put out its crash report on the early Sunday morning wreck which took the life of 18-year-old Cross Plains High student, Ryan Hopkins. According to the report, Hopkins and a 16-year-old were traveling south on U.S. 84, just about 12 miles northwest of Coleman when they […]
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cross Plains crash survivor speaks on wreck, loss of best friend & being ‘inches from death’
CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Tragedy struck the small town of Cross Plains, Texas over the weekend when two teenagers crashed their pickup between Cross Plains and Coleman, taking the life of a beloved Cross Plains High athlete. Crash survivor, 16-year-old Bentley Hall, spoke with Big Country Homepage about his experience and the loss of […]
UPDATE: Boy hit by vehicle while riding bike in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A young child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday evening in North Abilene, sending them to a nearby hospital. UPDATE at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday Abilene Police told KTAB/KRBC the call of a car versus pedestrian came through just after 5:15 p.m. Monday. It took place at the […]
2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident (Cross Plains, TX)
Police reports state that 2 people were severely injured in an early morning car crash on Sunday. Texas Department of Public Safety stated that a teen driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast on US 84.
IN THIS ARTICLE
koxe.com
Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County
Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
Cross Plains High School Senior Seriously Injured in a Crash Has Died
CROSS PLAINS- A Cross Plains High School senior football player seriously injured in a Sunday morning crash has died. In the early morning hours on Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a single vehicle crash about 12 miles northeast of Coleman. The teens were in a 2001 Toyota Tacoma and were traveling southeast on US 84 when they veered into the oncoming lane, across a bar ditch, and into a fence. Both teens were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected in the crash. Now, Ryan Hopkins, one of the teens involved, has passed away. Hopkins was life flighted to Fort…
Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. This fire began between County Roads 468 and 474. Multiple county fire departments have been hard at work to contain the flames, but struggled to […]
APD searches for suspect in Tuesday morning report of shots fired in South Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A stretch of South 27th Street was blocked off Tuesday morning when the Abilene Police Department (APD) received reports of shots fired in a nearby home. Police said nobody was hurt, but officers were still looking for the shooting suspect later Tuesday morning. APD alerted the public, via a Facebook post, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for repeatedly trespassing onto ex-wife’s property, breaking window
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of Bishop Road – Family Violence AssaultPolice reported that a man was assaulted […]
The Haunting Tale of the Hangman’s Bridge in Jones County
Who would ever think that a bridge out in the middle of nowhere West Texas would make the hair on the back of my neck stand straight up? This Hangman's Bridge just outside of Anson did just that, even the air that flows beneath the bridge is even creepier. When...
Large grassfire burns near Abilene Airport
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene saw some much-needed rain, a large grassfire broke out near the Abilene Regional Airport. Most details are unknown at this time. Crews from the Abilene Fire Department, as well as several volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire. It began around 6:00 Tuesday evening, across Highway […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash
CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
ktxs.com
Abilene woman arrested after leaving child at intersection
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman was arrested this past weekend after leaving a child at an intersection. According to an arrest report, a citizen called police after finding a child at an intersection of in Abilene. Further investigation revealed that Stephanie Martinez left the child "outside a residence...
SCAM WARNING: Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a caller is impersonating a deputy, demanding money
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) issued a scam warning Wednesday, after receiving multiple reports of someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy over the phone. According to a Facebook post from TCSO, the impersonator will demand money from Taylor County residents and businesses, and tell the call recipients that they will […]
Crime Reports: Multiple vehicles burglarized of hundreds dollars worth of items
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2200 block of Hollis Drive – Burglary of VehicleAbilene Police responded to a burglary report […]
I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed, TxDOT encourages patience & alternate routes
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal of an I-20 overpass in Eastland County in about two weeks. According to a press release from TxDOT – Brownwood District, it’s the I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) that will be removed on Tuesday, August 23. While the over […]
Comments / 0