Coleman County, TX

FOX West Texas

Abilene Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (10:10 a.m. Aug. 11): The Abilene Police Department has released the name of the motorcyclist who died as a result of a Wednesday evening crash. Joseph Grumbles, 33, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at an Abilene hospital early Thursday morning, the APD said. ORIGINAL STORY:...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man found with 6 bank cards with different names on each during traffic stop

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  4500 block of South 1st Street – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying infoA victim […]
Coleman, TX
Texas Accidents
Coleman, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Cross Plains, TX
Coleman County, TX
BigCountryHomepage

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cross Plains crash survivor speaks on wreck, loss of best friend & being 'inches from death'

CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Tragedy struck the small town of Cross Plains, Texas over the weekend when two teenagers crashed their pickup between Cross Plains and Coleman, taking the life of a beloved Cross Plains High athlete. Crash survivor, 16-year-old Bentley Hall, spoke with Big Country Homepage about his experience and the loss of […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Boy hit by vehicle while riding bike in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A young child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday evening in North Abilene, sending them to a nearby hospital. UPDATE at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday Abilene Police told KTAB/KRBC the call of a car versus pedestrian came through just after 5:15 p.m. Monday. It took place at the […]
koxe.com

Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County

Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cross Plains High School Senior Seriously Injured in a Crash Has Died

CROSS PLAINS- A Cross Plains High School senior football player seriously injured in a Sunday morning crash has died. In the early morning hours on Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a single vehicle crash about 12 miles northeast of Coleman. The teens were in a 2001 Toyota Tacoma and were traveling southeast on US 84 when they veered into the oncoming lane, across a bar ditch, and into a fence. Both teens were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected in the crash. Now, Ryan Hopkins, one of the teens involved, has passed away. Hopkins was life flighted to Fort…
CROSS PLAINS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. This fire began between County Roads 468 and 474. Multiple county fire departments have been hard at work to contain the flames, but struggled to […]
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for repeatedly trespassing onto ex-wife's property, breaking window

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2300 block of Bishop Road – Family Violence AssaultPolice reported that a man was assaulted […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Large grassfire burns near Abilene Airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene saw some much-needed rain, a large grassfire broke out near the Abilene Regional Airport. Most details are unknown at this time. Crews from the Abilene Fire Department, as well as several volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire. It began around 6:00 Tuesday evening, across Highway […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash

CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
ktxs.com

Abilene woman arrested after leaving child at intersection

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman was arrested this past weekend after leaving a child at an intersection. According to an arrest report, a citizen called police after finding a child at an intersection of in Abilene. Further investigation revealed that Stephanie Martinez left the child "outside a residence...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SCAM WARNING: Taylor County Sheriff's Office says a caller is impersonating a deputy, demanding money

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) issued a scam warning Wednesday, after receiving multiple reports of someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy over the phone. According to a Facebook post from TCSO, the impersonator will demand money from Taylor County residents and businesses, and tell the call recipients that they will […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple vehicles burglarized of hundreds dollars worth of items

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2200 block of Hollis Drive – Burglary of VehicleAbilene Police responded to a burglary report […]
BigCountryHomepage

I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed, TxDOT encourages patience & alternate routes

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal of an I-20 overpass in Eastland County in about two weeks. According to a press release from TxDOT – Brownwood District, it’s the I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) that will be removed on Tuesday, August 23. While the over […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX

