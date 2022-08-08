CROSS PLAINS- A Cross Plains High School senior football player seriously injured in a Sunday morning crash has died. In the early morning hours on Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a single vehicle crash about 12 miles northeast of Coleman. The teens were in a 2001 Toyota Tacoma and were traveling southeast on US 84 when they veered into the oncoming lane, across a bar ditch, and into a fence. Both teens were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected in the crash. Now, Ryan Hopkins, one of the teens involved, has passed away. Hopkins was life flighted to Fort…

CROSS PLAINS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO