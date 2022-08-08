ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Delaware Online | The News Journal

Naamans to play for regional title, berth in Little League baseball World Series Friday

Delaware champion Naamans is one win from reaching the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. With a national TV audience tuned in on ESPN, the 12-year-olds from suburban Wilmington won in dramatic fashion Tuesday night 5-4 over Pennsylvania champ Hollidaysburg Area in the Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinals in Bristol, Connecticut.
BRISTOL, CT
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Noah Syndergaard's Performance Tonight

Noa Syndergaard made his second start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. He fared well enough, surrendering two runs over six innings against the Miami Marlins. However, fans aren't particularly impressed with the deadline acquisition. Formerly one of the game's hardest throwers before undergoing Tommy John surgery, "Thor" is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

49-year-old Delco League pitcher continues to beat batters and father time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delco League has been around since 1908. It's one of the oldest non-professional baseball leagues in America, and appropriately, one of their best players is an oldie but goodie.Meet Johnny Gonzalez. At 49 years old, he's aging in reverse and still playing a kid's game. Gonzalez has been pitching in the Delco League for 12 years, which makes him a wily vet."The next youngest player is 30 years old," he said. Gonzalez isn't just surviving on the field, he's thriving. He tossed three complete games in eight days. So what's the key to his longevity?"I would play Sunday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

North Philly product Vinny Simpson ready for next phase of hoops career

Jared Leveson (@Jared_Leveson) — Vinny Simpsonwalked off the court Friday night, winded but smiling after F.O.E. defeated Arete Sports, surviving another day at the Rumph Classic, Philadelphia’s premier charity pro-am tournament. The 33-year-old North Philadelphia native, who grew up in the Raymond Rosen Projects at 23rd and Diamond, has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
