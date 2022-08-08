Judge ratifies risk protection order against 18-year-old following fatal shooting

UPDATE: On Monday, Judge Schreiber ratified and approved the Lee County Sheriff’s Office risk protection order against 18-year-old Andrew Byrd.

In the order, the sheriff’s office also asked for Byrd to be evaluated. He would have 7 days to make an appointment for the evaluation, and 30 days to complete the request.

“I will grant the request of evaluation, but it’s going to be made without prejudice… such as if he believes that was something that wasn’t discussed and he wants to set aside that portion, I’m going to give him the opportunity to do that,” said Judge Schreiber.

ORIGINAL STORY: LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has filed a petition for Risk Protection Order to remove all firearms and ammunition from the Lehigh Acres home of a teen involved in the death of a 17-year-old girl.

In the petition, LCSO says Andrew Byrd “poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself or others by having a

firearm or ammunition in his custody or control or by purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm or any ammunition.”

On July 18th, deputies responded to a shooting at 537 Oakfield Avenue in Lehigh Acres. There a 17-year-old girl was found with a self-inflicted gun shot to the face. The shooting was determined to be accidental following a preliminary investigation.

The gun used in the shooting, which was owned by Byrd, is known as a “ghost gun”. That is a firearm that is built from multiple pieces and has no traceable serial number.

Byrd had told responding deputies that he does build firearms at his home and was responsible for the “gun ghost” that was involved in the deadly shooting. He had admitted to building at least two firearms.

During the time of the fatal shooing, Byrd was on juvenile probation for unlawful possession of a firearm. He would later be arrested in July 21st for violation of his probation.

As the death investigation continues, law enforcement expert Dave Thomas says there is a chance Byrd faces charges for the accidental death.

“Keep in mind, if guns are in a house they are supposed to be secure. That’s by Florida state statute so I could see the State Attorney’s Office creating a case where it was culpable negligence, as well as the mom for culpable negligence for allowing firearms to be in the house,’ Thomas said.

Deputies were also able to obtain videos during their investigation that depicted Byrd using unsafe handgun practices. In the video, Byrd can be seen pointing a handgun, which appeared to be loaded, in the direction of a friend. He would also threaten to use the firearm as a blunt weapon on several occasions.

As part of the petition for Risk Protection Order, LCSO also mentioned how Byrd’s mother is a convicted felon who can not own firearms. His brother also has an active Risk Protection Order after threatening a mass shooting at Harns Marsh Elementary last year.

Byrd’s mom told deputies she had no idea Andrew had or was building guns.

When we asked Sheriff Carmine Marceno why they’re filing the petition for the RPO this was his response: ‘I don’t want violent people who are literally going against all the rules to be around firearms. I need to be certain that a person like that doesn’t have the ability to carry out a horrific act. We’re going to work directly with our courts, with our investigators and with the State Attorney’s Office to make sure everybody’s safe.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Byrd will be in court next week where a judge will decide if Byrd can remain in possession of his firearms and ammunition.,