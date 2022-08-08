A Tennessee backfield already dealing with a season-ending injury has been saddled with the preseason absence of one of its top returning players. Running back Jaylen Wright has been limited by a quad injury to largely working on the side with a strength-and-conditioning coach while the rest of the Vols go through their training camp practices this month. The sophomore could get back to a more normal workload soon, but until then Tennessee will have to continue its balancing act of wanting to get Wright ready to play and making sure he’s fully healthy.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO