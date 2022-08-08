Read full article on original website
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence On Anne Heche Crash And Hospitalization
Ellen DeGeneres has spoken publicly following the Anne Heche accident.
Anne Heche Not Expected To Survive Fiery Car Crash, Family Says
She's on life support after suffering a severe brain injury.
Kaley Cuoco says she started therapy to deal with her divorce: ‘It was a dark time’
Kaley Cuoco has said she started therapy after going through her divorce from Karl Cook.The actor, who was married to Cook from 2018 to 2021, began to seek professional help when her character on The Flight Attendant also hit rock bottom during season two.“Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time,” the 36-year-old told Variety.“I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A...
A viral video reverses plastic surgery on the Kardashian sister’s faces
A graphic artist has gone viral after posting a video that reverses the plastic surgery that has allegedly been done to each of the Kardashian sisters, and their mother Kris. The TikTok video shows Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kris in a family photo that was released for promotion purposes. The video then focuses on each woman’s face and morphs the photo into old photos of them without surgery.
