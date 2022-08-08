The 2023 finals will take place on Saturday, August 12 - with the 1895 Cup final and Year 7 Champion Schools also forming part of finals day. The Rugby Football League opted to take the 2022 final to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May because Wembley was not available and, after it proved largely popular with fans, has not ruled out one day returning to the venue, although it has a long-term deal with the national stadium company.

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO