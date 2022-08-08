Read full article on original website
SkySports
Raheem Sterling: New Chelsea signing aiming to be leader on return to London as a 'grown adult'
Raheem Sterling has pledged to be an outspoken leader at Chelsea, after returning to home city London as a "grown adult". The 27-year-old is back living in London for the first time in more than 10 years, after majorly successful stints with Liverpool and Manchester City. Sterling said his £47.5million...
SkySports
The Hundred: Lauren Winfield-Hill stars as Oval Invincibles complete record run chase vs Northern Superchargers
Oval Invincibles secured a record-run-chase victory over Northern Superchargers with Lauren Winfield-Hill's 74no off 42 balls proving the key as the women's Hundred competition got under way. In the second match of The Hundred's first double-header of 2022 at the Kia Oval, the Invincibles claimed a storming win as they...
SkySports
Racing League tables: London and The South extend advantage at the top as Sean Levey leads race for £20k prize
London and The South extended their advantage at the top of Racing League with a double at Lingfield on week two of the competition. Starting the evening with a 46-point lead, Matt Chapman's side secured maximum points (25) in races three and seven as Immortal Beauty and Diamond Bay both scored.
SkySports
Great St Wilfrid: Connor Beasley aiming for third victory in Ripon feature on Intrinsic Bond, live on Sky Sports Racing
There is something about Ripon's biggest race, the William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap, that brings the best out of in-form northern jockey Connor Beasley. He has won it twice and been second three times in seven rides in the six-furlong sprint and finished a creditable fourth last year on the horse he partners again in Saturday's £100,000 dash, live on Sky Sports Racing, Tracy Waggott's Intrinsic Bond.
SkySports
The Hundred: Daniel Bell-Drummond shines on debut as London Spirit beat Southern Brave
Daniel Bell-Drummond’s 46 from 33 balls on debut for London Spirit and some impressive bowling helped the visitors to a nine-run victory over Southern Brave at the Ageas Bowl…. Story of the game. Bell-Drummond had clocked 46 to help Spirit to 147 from their 100 balls before Hampshire's Liam...
SkySports
The Hundred: Danni Wyatt helps Southern Brave seal win after Beth Mooney's record score for London Spirit
Beth Mooney’s highest score by a woman in The Hundred was not enough for London Spirit against Southern Brave as Danni Wyatt helped the hosts chase down the target of 156 to win by six wickets at the Ageas Bowl…. Story of the game. Australia star Mooney had bludgeoned...
SkySports
Lisandro Martinez: Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits targeting Manchester United defender in 4-0 win
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted they targeted Lisandro Martinez in their 4-0 win over Manchester United, as Jamie Redknapp claimed the 5ft 9in defender cannot play at centre-back in the Premier League. Martinez, who was signed for £56.7m from Ajax last month, was taken off at half-time in the defeat...
SkySports
Glen Shiel: Hollie Doyle hails Champions Sprint hero after Archie Watson's stable star is retired
Hollie Doyle has paid tribute to Glen Shiel after the horse who provided her with a breakthrough Group One success was retired. The pair combined to win the 2020 Champions Sprint on Champions Day at Ascot and it proved to be a seminal moment in Doyle's career, which continues to go from strength to strength.
SkySports
Frazer Clarke to fight in Liverpool BOXXER event as heavyweight makes third professional outing
Heavyweight sensation Frazer 'Big Fraze' Clarke has been added to the line-up for the latest BOXXER event taking place on Saturday, September 3 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports. The 31-year-old Burton battler will head into his latest fight fresh off his stunning stoppage win...
SkySports
Challenge Cup: Wembley to host 2023 women's and men's finals on same day
The 2023 finals will take place on Saturday, August 12 - with the 1895 Cup final and Year 7 Champion Schools also forming part of finals day. The Rugby Football League opted to take the 2022 final to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May because Wembley was not available and, after it proved largely popular with fans, has not ruled out one day returning to the venue, although it has a long-term deal with the national stadium company.
SkySports
England heroes Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright on Ballon d'Or shortlist
England's Euro 2022 winners Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright are among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or Feminin. Mead was the top scorer and named player of the tournament as England triumphed on home soil last month. Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal also make the...
SkySports
Danny McGuire says he doesn't feel a connection to Leeds any longer as Hull KR prepare for Rhinos visit
As one of the Rhinos' greatest-ever players, McGuire knows what it means to represent the blue and amber, having won eight Grand Finals with the Yorkshire club over his 16 years at Headingley. Super League fixtures | Standings | Rugby League live on Sky Sports. But now, after being part...
SkySports
The Hundred: Ellyse Perry fires fifty as Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire in their opening game
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry fired a 26-ball fifty on her Hundred debut as Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire by 19 runs in their opening game of the tournament in Cardiff. Story of the match. Perry's starring innings of 58 from 31 balls - containing 10 boundaries - helped Phoenix recover...
SkySports
Marc Guehi exclusive interview: Crystal Palace defender on Chelsea 'hurt', Premier League adaptation and England
Growing up in the south London borough of Lewisham, football was just a hobby for Marc Guehi. Something to enjoy on the weekends, not anything he envisaged making a career from. At home, education and faith came first. That was the message from Guehi's parents, who brought him to London...
SkySports
Ross Taylor says he experienced racism from New Zealand team-mates and staff during his 16-year career
Taylor, who has Samoan heritage on his mother's side and retired from international cricket earlier this year, described in his book "Ross Taylor Black and White" how he and other team-mates endured insensitive "banter" from white players. "In many ways, dressing room banter is the barometer," wrote Taylor, who played...
SkySports
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix make it two wins from three to leave Welsh Fire winless
Kane Richardson produced some outstanding last-ditch bowling to help Birmingham Phoenix to a four-run victory and leave Welsh Fire winless in The Hundred. With Phoenix having only reached 130 in their 100 balls it seemed set up for the Fire to notch their first win of the summer in front of a 10,901 crowd.
SkySports
Gary Neville says Man Utd like U9s in Brentford thrashing, adding 'transfer strategy difficult to forgive'
Gary Neville has described Manchester United's performance in their shambolic 4-0 defeat at Brentford as like watching "men against U9s". Neville also described the club's delay in strengthening Erik ten Hag's squad as "difficult to forgive". The 13-time Premier League champions were humbled by the Bees as they recorded their...
SkySports
Cardiff City 1-0 Birmingham: Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene hits winner for Steve Morison's Bluebirds
Jaden Philogene's first half strike was enough to earn Cardiff a 1-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday lunchtime. The 20-year-old Aston Villa loanee hit the winner after just 17 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium, connecting with a Callum O'Dowda square ball to tap in his first goal for the club from close range.
SkySports
Rugby Championship: Are New Zealand in turmoil after three straight defeats?
If that was a rarity, then what transpired in this year's Rugby Championship opener in Mbombela last Saturday was near-on unprecedented as the visitors slid to a 26-10 defeat which marked their third Test loss in a row - the first time that has occurred since 1998 when they went on to suffer a worst run of five defeats in a row.
SkySports
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Nick Pope proves his worth as Seagulls stutter to another goalless home showing
Graham Potter praised the "excitement and intent" of his Brighton side but admitted he "couldn't believe we didn't score" past an inspired Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. Potter's men had two efforts cleared off the line and forced Pope into two fantastic saves. Pascal Gross missed a sitter late on as they didn't get the result their performance merited at home.
