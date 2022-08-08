ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassius Gems: Celebrate Meagan Good’s Birthday With These Beautiful Instagram Shots

By Team CASSIUS
 3 days ago

Source: David Livingston / Getty

I f you’re a millennial, one of your first coming-of-age crushes was probably Meagan Good .

The beautiful actress first hopped on our radars in You Got Served , Roll Bounce , Waist Deep , and Stomp The Yard and is still doing her thing in the 2020s with flicks like The Intruder & Harlem .

(A special shoutout to Anchorman 2, of course.)

But today, the California native is celebrating her 41st birthday and is looking great while doing it. Good has recently recognized how social media has been embracing her in a different light since officially getting a divorce from DeVon Franklin , her husband of 9 years.

“In this particular season, it warms my heart. I’m careful to not let the positive or the negative determine anything about how I feel,” she told XONecole in March . “But I will say that it has been very heartwarming to see so many people rooting for me and wishing the best for me and wanting to see me live my best life and loving on me and pouring into me.”

With Good celebrating the love she’s been getting on social media, we rounded some of her most gorgeous pictures below:

1. 41 Never looked better

2. Damn

3.

4. Smile for the Camera

5. Poolside Vibes

6. Purple Works

7. Orange too…

8. All White

9. Red Carpet Ready

10.

11. Its the legs for us

12. Vacay Time

13.

14. Model Material

15. Keep It simple

