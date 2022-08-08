ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'

DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
Field & Stream

Five Poachers Busted with 665 Catfish in Louisiana

On August 3, two game wardens with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) were on patrol responding to a complaint when they came across a group of anglers in possession of an unusually large number of blue catfish. The five fishermen—Timothy Jones, Ellis R. Martin, Thomas Firth, Steven Riley, and Clifton Clark—were all from Mississippi. Combined, they had a haul of blue catfish that exceeded the legal limit by more than 100 fish.

