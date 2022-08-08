Read full article on original website
Rain clears out early, but some of us may see more tonight -Chris
Good morning everyone, what a start to our Tuesday! After strong to severe storms yesterday evening, we woke up to more thunderstorms, especially on the Missouri side of things. Thankfully, no severe weather, however, we did have Flood Warnings for Newton & McDonald counties this morning. Those have expired, however, we still have a Flood Warning for Cedar county until 12:15 today.
Wednesday Blog: The heat returns but it looks interesting down the road. -Doug
I hope your week has been great so far and hopefully you got some rain. Now most of the rain was on the MO and AR side, it was a sharp cut-off when you push into KS and OK. However, in Joplin we did pick up over a 1/2″ which is great to see.
Jasper County Clerk educates residents on election procedures
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis spoke today on last week’s primary election at Joplin’s Kiwanis Club. The event marked the first public discussion about the following pertaining to the august second election:. problems. system procedures. solutions. “One of the things we do is...
