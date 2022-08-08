Read full article on original website
BRENHAM CUBS 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
August 26 at Oak Ridge, 7pm, Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah. September 9 vs. Bryan, 7:30pm, Cub Stadium (Seniors Night) September 16 - BYE WEEK (Washington County Fair) September 22 (Thursday) - at New Braunfels, 7pm, Unicorn Stadium in New Braunfels. DISTRICT GAMES. September 30 - Richmond Randle, 7:30pm, Cub...
BURTON PANTHERS 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
(Note: Due to the construction work going on, Burton will not be playing any games at Panther Stadium this season.) (Thursday) August 11 at Hempstead, 6pm, Bobcat Stadium in Hempstead. (Thursday) August 18 at Shiner, 6pm, Comanche Stadium in Shiner. NON-DISTRICT. August 26, at Holland, 7pm, Hornet Stadium in Holland.
BRENHAM STARTS 2022 SEASON WITH A WIN, WHILE BURTON FALLS TO NAVASOTA
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team started the 2022 season off on a good note with a three set sweep over Katy Taylor last (Tuesday) night. The Cubettes won the first set 25-12, and then won both the second and third set by identical scores of 25-14. Brooke Bentke had 12...
BRENHAM AND BURTON TO BEGIN 2022 SEASONS LATER TONIGHT (TUESDAY)
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team opens the 2022 season later this evening (Tuesday), when they travel to Katy Taylor High School. It will be the Cubettes first season under new head coach Megan Whalen. First serve for the Varsity game is scheduled for 5:30pm. Meanwhile, the Freshman and Junior Varsity...
BURTON ISD HOSTS ‘MEET THE TEACHERS & PANTHERS’
Burton ISD provided the opportunity Wednesday to visit with teachers and student-athletes for the upcoming school year. Families filled the halls of the elementary and high school campuses for “Meet the Teachers” to learn more about their students’ instructors. At the high school gym, crowds were introduced...
BLINN POLICE TO CONDUCT TRAINING EXERCISES ON BRENHAM CAMPUS NEXT WEEK
As Blinn College students prepare to move in for the start of fall classes, they are told to be mindful of a large presence of police officers on the Brenham Campus next week. The Blinn College District Police Department will conduct training exercises at Spencer Hall from Monday to Thursday, August 15-18, according to a notice from Blinn Communications Director Richard Bray.
BRENHAM CUB BAND TO MARCH ACROSS TOWN FRIDAY
The Brenham Cub Band’s annual tradition of marching across Brenham returns on Friday. The public can cheer the band on during its March-a-thon, as it plays marching tunes around the city in preparation for the new school year. The march begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Brenham High School...
SEVERAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO 11 ACRE GRASS FIRE EAST OF BRENHAM
A grass fire Wednesday afternoon east of Brenham required the assistance of nearly all Washington County fire departments. Units were called out around 6:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Mustang Road to assist with a grass fire. While firefighters were en route, the call was upgraded to an all...
BLINN STUDENTS USE THEIR TALENTS FOR HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
Students from Blinn College recently applied their talents to support a good cause. Students enrolled in Blinn’s Graphic Design and Digital Imaging courses developed logo and T-Shirt design options for The Circle of Women. The Circle of Women is a Bryan Habitat for Humanity chapter that is dedicated to...
BRENHAM ISD TO START CHARGING FOR SCHOOL MEALS AGAIN
Brenham ISD is going to be changing their student meal payment structure when classes resume next week. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Brenham...
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested early Thursday morning after a Criminal Trespass call was made. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Officers Morong and Guerra responded to the 500 block of Charles Lewis Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass Complaint. Upon arrival, Officers were notified that a subject on the scene, Anthony Vela, 33 of Brenham, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with Vela, who disregarded Officer’s lawful commands and resisted arrest. Vela was taken into custody on warrant for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. Vela was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department where he was booked in.
MUSEUM DIRECTOR TO RELEASE A NEW BOOK ABOUT BRENHAM
Brenham Heritage Museum Executive Director Mike Vance has authored a new book that will debut in mid-September. The book, which is entitled “Brenham”, is part of Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America Series. The idea behind Arcadia’s Images of America books is to celebrate the history of neighborhoods,...
ONE DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA
One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in Grimes County. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 105 at County Road 417, east of Navasota. According to DPS reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driving westbound was stopped for vehicles turning onto...
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD HEARS BOND COMMITTEE REPORT
The Brenham School Board heard a report from the bond committee at their meeting at noon Tuesday. Missy Robinson told the board that community polling done by the committee revealed that the public wants a multi proposition bond this time, the overall price must be lower, they were in favor of grades 6, 7, and 8 going to the new Junior High School, and to save money, but do not cut corners. She said the committee is recommending that the bond be split in two parts, with Proposition A being for a new Junior High School for $111 million and Proposition B for a new CTE building and current CTE remodel for $25 million. She reveals how the price of the Proposition A was reduced from $118 to $111 million:
NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON SATURDAY
A Navasota man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into the back of an 18-wheeler on Saturday night. The Navasota Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major crash on FM 379 near Minnie Street around 8:30pm. According to Navasota Police, an 18-wheeler was northbound and stationary while waiting...
SOMERVILLE ISD SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS; INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT NAMED
Somerville ISD is in the market for a new superintendent after the resignation of Karla Sparks at last (Wednesday) night’s School Board meeting. Sparks resigned from her position with no explanation given. According to the agenda for the meeting that was posted on the Somerville ISD website, the Board...
TEMPLE MAN CHARGED WITH DWI TUESDAY NIGHT
A Temple man was charged with DWI Tuesday night after a call about a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 10:40, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer responded to 1000 Block of West Main Street, in reference to a reckless driver. Upon locating the Reckless Driver and test being conducted, Edgar Solano-Aguilera, 23 of Temple, was found to be intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle. Edgar was placed in custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. Edgar was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
NAVASOTA COUNCILMEMBER CHOSEN AS TML VICE PRESIDENT
Navasota Councilmember Pattie Pederson has been elected Vice President of the Texas Municipal League (TML), Region 14. The announcement comes after Pederson and Navasota Mayor Bert Miller attended the Texas Municipal League Region 14 Fall Meeting and Workshop in Galveston this past Saturday. Sessions attended included a legislative update and...
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE EXTRA DEPUTY, VEHICLE FOR SECURITY AT BURTON ISD
Washington County Commissioners agreed to provide for additional security at Burton ISD schools at their meeting today (Tuesday). The court approved an extra Washington County Sheriff’s deputy and vehicle in the 2022 budget year for security at Burton ISD. The school district will pay the county back for costs associated with the deputy and vehicle.
BURTON ISD PARTNERING WITH TAMU TO BRING MOBILE CLINIC TO COMMUNITY
A mobile clinic is coming to Burton through a partnership between Burton ISD and Texas A&M University. During her report to the Burton School Board on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Edna Kennedy said the Texas A&M School of Nursing has secured a $4 million grant for the next four years to bring a mobile clinic to the district. The clinic will serve students and the public one day a week.
