Chiefs rookie edge rusher George Karlaftis has first-round expectations attached to him, but it should be no surprise if he takes some time to truly impress. For a brief moment in time, rumors were buzzing about the Chiefs packaging their two first-round picks to move up far enough in the draft to get a defensive end receiving national hype. It turned out, that Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo knew exactly who they wanted all along, and day one of the NFL Draft played out perfectly for them to sit tight and take him. As soon as George Karlaftis’ name was read at the podium, and he officially joined the Kingdom, visions of an All-Pro edge rusher began dancing in fans’ heads.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO