Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ Coombs
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ Coombs
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
Dark horse trade partner could bring Roquan Smith closer to home
A dark horse candidate to potentially trade for Chicago Bears linebacker and former Georgia football star Roquan Smith would have to be his “hometown” Atlanta Falcons. With Roquan Smith unhappy about his Chicago Bears contract situation, could the Atlanta Falcons swoop in and trade for the former Georgia football star and Macon County native?
NFL
NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams hold top two slots one month out from their Kickoff Game showdown
Every season in the NFL brings entertainment, but we tend to favor the years where chaos takes hold. And with that in mind, let it be said that the 2022 season has some series disruptor energy. With the preseason about to kick off in earnest, it's hard to pinpoint many...
247Sports
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chiefs' Defense Got Boost At Training Camp On Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs activated cornerback Rashad Fenton off the physically unable to perform list for training camp practice on Tuesday. Fenton opened up training camp on the PUP list due to a shoulder injury but is now back on the field for the Chiefs — providing a much-needed boost for the team's secondary unit.
Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before
St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Running Back Trade Rumor
The New England Patriots are reportedly entertaining the idea of trading veteran running back Damien Harris. According to NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Bill Belichick and the Pats front office could be moving on from the player who led the team in rushing this past season. The NFL...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dante Scarnecchia didn't rule out return to struggling Patriots
Former New England Patriots offensive line guru Dante Scarnecchia doesn’t plan on throwing on the Superman cape and flying to the training camp practice fields to help his former team. But he also didn’t rule it out, either. When speaking with the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, Scarnecchia was...
thecomeback.com
NFL to ease up on calling a specific penalty
In recent years, roughing the passer penalties have gotten out of hand. It’s great to err on the side of safety but it’s also a physical game and it got to the point where if a quarterback got breathed on it would be a penalty. Now, it appears there will be an attempt to remedy that.
Bears make eye-opening Roquan Smith move after trade request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has some lofty demands for the team as he continues to seek a new contract or a trade away from the organization. After submitting a trade request to the franchise on Tuesday, the Bears made a roster move involving Smith on Wednesday. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears have activated the disgruntled linebacker from the PUP list.
George Karlaftis likely set for modest rookie campaign for Chiefs
Chiefs rookie edge rusher George Karlaftis has first-round expectations attached to him, but it should be no surprise if he takes some time to truly impress. For a brief moment in time, rumors were buzzing about the Chiefs packaging their two first-round picks to move up far enough in the draft to get a defensive end receiving national hype. It turned out, that Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo knew exactly who they wanted all along, and day one of the NFL Draft played out perfectly for them to sit tight and take him. As soon as George Karlaftis’ name was read at the podium, and he officially joined the Kingdom, visions of an All-Pro edge rusher began dancing in fans’ heads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rashad Fenton comes off PUP list to join Chiefs camp
Kansas City Chiefs fourth-year cornerback Rashad Fenton announced on Twitter his return to practice after a successful rehabbing of his shoulder. After weeks of hearing the same update on Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton, the fourth-year vet is officially back to full strength and has rejoined the team. He took to Twitter this morning to share the news himself.
Patriots should have a ton of cap space during the 2023 offseason
The New England Patriots are projected to have some of the most cap space in the NFL next offseason. What should they do with that money?. According to spotrac.com, the New England Patriots are set to have roughly $40 million in cap space next offseason, which at this moment ranks third most in the NFL, and tops in the AFC.
FOX Sports
Kansas Jayhawks have work to do following losses to title team
Let’s check in on the defending national champions. While Kansas will have a different look from the team we saw cut down the nets in New Orleans this past April, there’s still plenty to like about the Jayhawks. Who’s gone?. NBA first-round draft picks Ochai Agbaji and...
Comments / 0