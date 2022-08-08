ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Paul Regional Water Services issues a boil water advisory

By Lindsey Peterson
 3 days ago

Due to a loss of power at the Beebe Road pump station in Maplewood Monday, Saint Paul Regional Water Services is issuing a boil water advisory for this area.

They say it is a standard precaution in the unlikely case that contamination has entered the distribution system due to the loss of water pressure.

Customers in the affected areas in Maplewood and Saint Paul are being asked to boil water for three minutes before using it for cooking or drinking, or use bottled water for now even though there is “no evidence that contamination has entered the distribution system” at this time.

Saint Paul Regional Water Services staff are working to restore system pressure and are conducting water quality testing to ensure the water is safe to drink.

Areas affected are encompassed by:

In the North, Holloway Ave. East, between 7th Ave. E and Division St./Halloway Ave E

In the East, Geneva Ave. N. – between Conway Ave. E. and Halloway Ave E/Division St

In the South, Conway Ave. East, between Carlton St. N and Geneva Ave. N. and Ave. R

In the West:

Ruth Street N. - between 7th Ave. E and Larpenteur Ave. E.

Winthrop St. N. – Between Larpenteur Ave. E and Hoyt Ave. E.

Idaho Ave. E – between Furness Parkway and Winthrop St. N.

McKnight Rd. N. – between Ivy Ave. E. and Margaret St.

“We are dedicated to providing safe water for our customers and are taking this step out of an abundance of caution,” said Patrick Shea, general manager of St. Paul Regional Water Services. “Employees are working to resolve the problem.”

Click here for more information.

