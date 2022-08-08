ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Public Schools introducing transportation plan before school year

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 2022-23 school year is almost here, and Spokane Public Schools is preparing for what’s to come.

SPS will be introducing a transportation plan before the start of the new school year. The busing proposal consists of four strategies in an effort to enhance bus operations for students in Spokane.

During the 2021-22 school year, there were 85 school bus drivers and 91 bus routes. According to projections for the 2022-23 school year, there will be 97 bus drivers with nine additional substitute drivers. There will also be around 110-120 routes available. There is an additional 10 bus drivers in training, and 24 applicants are in screening.

The first strategy in the proposal includes improving the transportation registration process and increasing the efficiency of routes with fewer bus stops. According to SPS, Transportation, communication and IT departments worked together to set a registration deadline for July 15. They got over 5,200 registrations for general education transportation and over 500 requests for special education. It is all part of route planning for this school year, and bust stops have consolidated.

The second strategy discusses an increased walking boundary from one mile to 1.5 miles for middle schools and high schools. The changes were implemented into routing software before the registration process started. It updated the registration busing page and was sent to families. They also evaluated new and existing hazards in the area.

In the third strategy of the proposal, they would evaluate alternate transportation options to supplement yellow school bus services. The request for proposals process was completed on August 3. It was recommended that Zum Services Inc. would provide van transportation services. The vans would serve students in special programs and in the McKinney-Vento program.

Lastly, the final strategy would increase high schoolers riding the bus through a partnership with Spokane Transit Authority. In July, the STA board approved a policy that would allow kids ages 18 and under to ride the bus for free. They also identified areas that were not well served by STA for all five high schools and tripper route needs based on the registrations.

There is over 80 percent of registered high school students within STA service areas.

Approaching the next steps of the strategy, SPS plans to communicate with families and students on how to use STA services and how to be a successful rider. They are also looking to finalize an agreement between SPS and STA and complete logistics on passing out STA passes.

Spokane Public Schools to use public transit, other alternatives to address shortage of drivers

Spokane public school leaders say they’ve developed several solutions to the shortage of bus drivers. The school district will contract with a third-party school focused van service to provide transportation to students with disabilities, students in special programs and students experiencing homelessness. About 80% of high school students will take public transit buses.
Looking for rent assistance? Spokane has funding and wants you to apply

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents seeking rental assistance can now start applying for a new round of assistance. The application portals have reopened for residents and landlords in Spokane to apply for rental assistance. Spokane recently got $5.59 million in Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP 2.0) from the state Dept. of Commerce. This money can be used to pay back overdue rent from March 1, 2020, and beyond.
Gonzaga climate center receives $100,000 EPA grant

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University's Center for Climate, Society and Environment received a $100,000 Environmental Education grant to work with schools in the area in education efforts. The grant proposal from GU was selected by the EPA after submissions across Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Whitman County Humane Society staff have quit amid overtime issues and a poor relationship with the board

As of this week, due to the resignation of nearly the entire staff, the only animals remaining at the Whitman County Humane Society's AnimalHaven shelter in Pullman were a few stray dogs going through the legal wait time to be picked up by their owner before being adopted out to someone else. Over the past two weeks, every other cat, exotic pet or dog was either transferred to another animal rescue in the region or adopted into the community.
City of Spokane Valley awarded $33 million for Pines Road construction project

SPOKANE VA., Wash. — The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city of Spokane Valley $21,689,221 for the construction of the Pines Road/BNSF Grade Separation Project. The city also received two additional funding awards, including $5 million from the Senate Appropriations bill, and more than $6 million from the Spokane Regional Transportation Council. “The City is thrilled to share this...
Post Falls to enforce parking restrictions near mailboxes

POST FALLS, Idaho — People who park too close to mailboxes in Post Falls could soon find themselves with a $20 fine, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Post Falls City Council recently approved the Post Falls Police Department's request to restrict parking in...
Reclaiming Our Food Deserts

Jolly Ghebreab walks into Jolly Mart, ready to run the register after single-handedly unloading a pallet of popsicles in 100-degree heat. He wears his red apron and jeans, his usual attire at the store his brother named for him. To his left, typical convenience store items line the shelves: gummy...
Shutdown: Deer Park Library

Deer Park Library was closed earlier due to an equipment failure and was scheduled to reopen today; however, that date has been extended by at least a week. Individuals will still be able to receive some limited services through Spokane Library’s Mobile Services vehicle. After the air conditioning system...
Avista substation goes down in south Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in South Spokane Valley are currently without power due to an Avista substation going down. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Avista says around 3,600 customers in the Inland Northwest are without power right now. Kootenai Electric is reporting about 2,100 members in the Worley, Rockford Bay and Plummer...
Garage Lodge to bring a new kind of storage facility to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new storage facility concept is in the works in Spokane. Garage Lodge will be a facility designed for people who need warehouse space, where individuals will buy space instead of renting it. Chris Bornhoft is transforming an empty plot of land on the border of...
